the new adaptation by Kay Cannon – The country of women online – magazine

the new adaptation by Kay Cannon

“Fairy tales are the purest and simplest expression of the psychic processes of the collective unconscious … they represent the archetypes in the simplest, most genuine and concise form” Marie-Louise Von Franz

Camila Cabello and Billy Porter star in CINDERELLA Photo: Kerry Brown © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

Kay Cannon, award-winning American screenwriter and director, reinterprets the heroine told by illustrious storytellers of the past – Herodotus, the Brothers Grimm, Perrault, Basile and others – transforming her Cinderella (2021) in a blatantly feminist musical fable. Cinderella by Kay Cannon is a “sleeping beauty” who does not need a prince to kiss her to wake up but only a sewing needle and a dream to realize: to become a creator of fabulous dresses. And to make her dream come true, Cinderella knows she has to be bad, go against the tide, not be discouraged and above all not be afraid to assert herself. “Good girls go to heaven, bad girls everywhere” was the title of the famous book by psychologist Ute Ehrhardt.

The other characters of the story revolve around Cinderella: a sensual and sufficiently bad stepmother, two half-sisters who are insecure more than affected by fraternal rivalry as tradition dictates. Then there is a spineless prince whose only dream is to be loved by an independent woman like Cinderella, determined to come true. Not surprisingly, for him, Kay Cannon ironically invents a gospel adaptation of the chorus of Greek tragedies. The throne will touch, with the happiness of all, the (new entry) sister of the prince eager to command and implement his environmental projects.

And among the magic of this musical adaptation of Cinderella there is also a transgender fairy godmother. The dress for the court ball will come to life from a model designed by Cinderella herself, thanks to the magic wand of the special godmother with a reassuring psychological intuition. As for the shoe, one of the most famous symbolic objects in the archaic world of fairy tales, Cinderella does not have to wear it to be “recognized” by the prince. He already knows her and loves her as she is.

Cinderella is played by the wild pop star Camila Cabello surrounded by Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan.

For those who need to get distracted from everyday problems, it is possible to see this cheerful and light-hearted Cinderella (Cinderella 2021) streaming on Amazon Prime Video

