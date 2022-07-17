The new adaptation of Jane Austen starring Dakota Johnson arrives today on Netflix [+VIDEO]

A film about love set in the Georgian era arrives on Netflix as one of the big bets for the month of July. This is “Persuasion”, a film that mixes romance and comedy with a plot capable of conquering you.

Starring Dakota Johnson, as Anne Elliot, the 32-year-old American actress and model who rose to fame with the “Fifty Shades” trilogy; opposite and Henry Golding as Frederick Wentworth and directed by Carrie Cracknell.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by British writer Jane Austen that was published after her death. Austen is famous for her novels “Pride and Prejudice”, “Emma”, “Sense and Sensibility”, among others, which have been brought to the big screen.

“High society talked her out of marrying Frederick Wentworth, a charming sailor without status or fortune. Years later, single and still repentant, she sees how he returns as a wealthy captain. Will he take advantage of this second chance to achieve happiness? ”, Details the synopsis of this tape.

We share the trailer of this romantic story.








