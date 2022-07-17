Entertainment

The new adaptation of Jane Austen starring Dakota Johnson arrives today on Netflix [+VIDEO]

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

A film about love set in the Georgian era arrives on Netflix as one of the big bets for the month of July. This is “Persuasion”, a film that mixes romance and comedy with a plot capable of conquering you.

Starring Dakota Johnson, as Anne Elliot, the 32-year-old American actress and model who rose to fame with the “Fifty Shades” trilogy; opposite and Henry Golding as Frederick Wentworth and directed by Carrie Cracknell.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by British writer Jane Austen that was published after her death. Austen is famous for her novels “Pride and Prejudice”, “Emma”, “Sense and Sensibility”, among others, which have been brought to the big screen.

“High society talked her out of marrying Frederick Wentworth, a charming sailor without status or fortune. Years later, single and still repentant, she sees how he returns as a wealthy captain. Will he take advantage of this second chance to achieve happiness? ”, Details the synopsis of this tape.

We share the trailer of this romantic story.




AN INFORMED PUBLIC

DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS

A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO



THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY


AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 107 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is fundamental for strengthening public opinion.

BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

become a member now

Tags:

  • Jane Austen
  • Netflix
  • dakota johnson
  • Persuasion

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Britney Spears did not expect Selena Gomez at her wedding: “It was a beautiful surprise”

11 seconds ago

Kylie Jenner: Travis Scott unveils their ultra-luxurious gym!

55 seconds ago

an icon of american architecture

22 mins ago

If you liked Persuasion, these 4 period films are ideal for you

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button