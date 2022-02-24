The new advances of the metaverse that Meta announced

This Wednesday at the virtual event Inside the Lab: Building for the Metaverse with Artificial Intelligencel, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and several company executives, explained some of the recent developments related to the metaverse.
The first novelty presented was Builder Bot, a technology based on artificial intelligence that will allow users to explore digital environments and immersive using voice commands.
In other words: you can tell the bot “let’s go to the beach”, then the virtual space is created and at the same time it is possible to add more elements such as clouds and palms. May your avatar be in that 3D landscape.
It was also announced that they are currently training artificial intelligence systems so that they have the option to translate hundreds of spoken and written languages in real time within the metaverse.
Imagine, for example, that in this parallel universe you speak in Spanish and the other person next to you (the other avatar) communicates in English. what this It will allow each one to converse in their language and both understand each other at the moment.
To facilitate understanding with virtual assistants, Meta indicated that is creating an artificial intelligence model called Project CAIRaoke that will allow users to communicate with these devices, in a useful and fun way, just as they do with friends and family.