The new advances of the metaverse that Meta announced

This Wednesday at the virtual event Inside the Lab: Building for the Metaverse with Artificial Intelligencel, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and several company executives, explained some of the recent developments related to the metaverse.

The first novelty presented was Builder Bot, a technology based on artificial intelligence that will allow users to explore digital environments and immersive using voice commands.

In other words: you can tell the bot “let’s go to the beach”, then the virtual space is created and at the same time it is possible to add more elements such as clouds and palms. May your avatar be in that 3D landscape.