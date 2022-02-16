The new Alfa Romeo C42 has already toured in Fiorano!

IS a real surprise the one broadcast in preview by the Italian section of Motorsport.com. The rain has indeed wet the debut of the new Alfa Romeo C42 of Formula 1that is an absolutely unexpected debut given that the official presentation will only take place on February 27th following the pre-season tests in Barcelona scheduled at Montmelò.

Alfa Romeo is certainly not new to a similar approach to the track in the pre-season phase: once again it has in fact put into practice a shakedown combined with a camouflaged livery which in any case allows us to perceive the new forms established by the new regulation which, among other things, also reintroduces the ground effect.

The new Alfa Romeo single-seater was spotted on the Ferrari track in Fiorano

The new Alfa Romeo C42 has indeed put one into practice shakedown on the Fiorano track, owned by the Prancing Horse, also leading to the debut, with the colors of the Biscione, the Finnish Valtteri Bottas who replaced his compatriot Kimi Raikkonen. The former Mercedes driver showed up wearing a black helmet and then put the wheels on the ground of the new C42 on the iconic Ferrari track, before the car arrives at the test sessions scheduled in Barcelona.

So, the day after the Montmelò test phases we will see the definitive livery of the new Alfa Romeo single-seater defined in the forms and concepts by Jan Monchaux: we will have to wait until next February 27th. Also in Barcelona we should therefore see again the same livery with which the C42 made its debut at Fiorano.

As reported by Motorsport.com, the new C42 lapped in Fiorano just before noon when the wetness of a rain that had characterized the morning had already settled on the asphalt of the track of the Maranello manufacturer. Valtteri Bottas then concluded 100 kilometers valid for the usual filming day granted by the Federation to all teams: a valid reason to check the correct assembly of each part, to avoid running into superficial problems during the Montmelò tests.

The Italian-Swiss team that bears the iconic Alfa Romeo name in Formula 1 will be affected by a clear change of pace in terms of drivers this year: alongside Valtteri Bottas there will in fact be the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. Both are hoping to move up the Constructors’ World Championship after the disappointing ninth place finish last year. He is now waiting to find out what his real potential will be, starting with the tests that will begin on February 23 right in Barcelona.