The new Amazon Echo Show 15 already available for pre-order: it comes out on February 17th

New perspectives with the Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon’s perspective for this smart display is for the new Echo Show to become a shared hub for families to remind themselves of things like upcoming calendar appointments, to-do lists, reminders, appointments, and grocery lists.

Amazon, in its concepts, if you imagine it positioned in the common areas – the living room, a frequently accessed corridor and, of course, the kitchen.

The basic features, the ones that made the Echo Show popular, haven’t changed from previous models (music playback, weather forecast, video streaming, home gadget control and all the other things you can ask Alexa for) , but the new Echo Show 15 can do so much more.

The Echo Show 15 uses its larger screen to show gods more useful widgets, positioned in a dedicated gallery alongside the usual carousel of titles and third-party advertisements. The new widgets can be customized according to your preferences: there can be a calendar, of the recipe tips, i favorite controls for your smart home. Amazon is creating some of these widgets, but has also developed an API that developers can use to add them to their Alexa Skills.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to use the entire display with your favorite elements (for example if you wanted to create a dashboard entirely dedicated to the smart home). Half of the screen is in fact always dedicated to the home content seen on other Echo Show displays; the other half is where widgets scroll, even from third parties.

The larger screen also comes into play with the new feature picture-in-picture, which allows you to stream a camera feed security or a video doorbell while watching other content. It is the first Echo Show to support full HD resolution streaming from Netflix, Prime Video of Amazon, and from other video-streaming platforms. Amazon also recently announced that the support for TikTok.