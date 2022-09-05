The new ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia receives a consulate in ruins

The normalization of relations between Colombia and Venezuela is underway. The two countries launched the long-awaited restoration this week, with the ceremonial delivery of the credential letters of their respective ambassadors: Armando Benedetti, sent to Caracas by President Gustavo Petro, and Félix Plasencia, the representative of the Government of Nicolás Maduro in Bogotá. . Despite the new era that seeks to overcome years of irreconcilable differences, there are still scars that are obvious. The main consulate of Venezuela in Colombia is a postcard of the decomposition that relations between the two countries reached, completely broken since 2019.

The building in northern Bogotá, overrun by weeds, with graffiti and traces of a fire as evidence of abandonment, was one of nine Venezuelan consulates operating in Colombia. The Government of Iván Duque, the most enthusiastic promoter of the failed “diplomatic siege” on Hugo Chávez’s heir, did not protect the property during the years of disagreements between the two capitals.

The porous border between the two countries has suffered intermittent closures since August 2015, when Maduro prohibited the passage of vehicles after expelling thousands of Colombians, forced to cross the Táchira river with their belongings. It was the first of the successive crises that worsened in February 2019, with Duque already in power, when the Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, tried to bring food and medicine through the border bridges. Maduro considered that episode an attempted “invasion” and decided to completely break relations, while Duque recognized Guaidó as legitimate president.

The nascent Government of Petro has meant a change of cycle. From the moment he was elected president, even before his inauguration, the Colombian president has set himself the goal of “normalizing” relations, a process that includes fully reopening border crossings and recovering commercial flow in an extensive and porous border of more than 2,200 kilometers. Already with the respective ambassadors in Bogotá and Caracas, the hard work of reopening the consulates to serve citizens on both sides is still missing. In Venezuela, where there were 15 Colombian consulates, Ambassador Benedetti intends to recover the ones in Caracas, San Cristóbal and Maracaibo very soon.

The total rupture of relations, among many other consequences, left in limbo both the Colombians who settled in Venezuela a long time ago during the harshest times of the armed conflict, as well as the 2.5 million Venezuelans who have settled in recent years in Colombia, by far the main host country for a diaspora that has fled the political, social and economic crisis. Of them, about half a million are in Bogotá and in principle depend on the demolished consulate that must now be refurbished as one of the tasks of Ambassador Plasencia.

