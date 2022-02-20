The new (and expensive) great dilemma of covid-19 in Colombia: antivirals

Molnupiravir was approved in Colombia at the end of January. The government has not yet decided whether to buy it. Photo: Donato Fasano

At the end of January, news multiplied through the Colombian media. On the 28th of that month the Invite approved the first antiviral against him covid-19: molnupiravir. The pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD in Colombia) had been ahead of the other laboratories that were in the race to develop drugs for the coronavirus. The headlines prolonged the celebration until the night, but few counted -we counted- that with that decision another complex chapter of the pandemic in the country also began. Antivirals, at least the ones we will talk about in this article (Merck’s and Pfizer’s) represent for Colombia a decision full of dilemmas, thorny ethical discussions and many zeros.

To put it very succinctly, according to calculations by the Ministry of HealthAdministering these drugs to 92,800 people in 2022 could be worth about $58 billion more than the amount the country could spend caring for COVID-19 patients. They are also treatments with some very special characteristics (we will come back to them later): they are only effective if they are administered to someone diagnosed within the next five days after presenting the first symptoms. In this narrow range, of course, they should also receive the antiviral.