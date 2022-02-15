the new announcement is the update of the Resident Evil Portal site

The long-awaited Resident Evil announcement scheduled for February 15 turned out to be less exciting than expected. No new games have been revealed and the announcement is only about an update of the Resident Evil Portal site.

The Resident Evil History project has been updated with the addition of Resident Evil Zero, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, the next page update is scheduled for February 22nd and will presumably include Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

So there is currently no other announcement scheduled, unless the portal update serves only as anticipations waiting for a bigger reveal that perhaps involves Resident Evil 4, given that for a long time there has been talk of an upcoming remake. Capcom has hinted that it has many surprises in store for Resident Evil fans in 2022 and the community is still waiting the announcement of the first Resident Evil Village DLCsat the moment, however, everything is silent and as mentioned, today’s update only involves the Resident Evil Portal site and there is no other news.

Capcom has launched a countdown that will end in six days, according to various insiders, however, this countdown is related to Street Fighter and not the Resident Evil series.