The new anti-COVID restrictions decided by the government, the turning point for the GKN in Florence and other news of the day

The story of the day of Thursday 23 December 2021 with the main news of the radio news at 19.30. The Council of Ministers today launched a new package of restrictions that tries to stop the spread of the virus. With the election of the President of the Republic ever closer, today Silvio Berlusconi tried to lock down the center-right: “We will speak with one voice”. The investigation into Carola Rackete for having forced the Italian naval blockade and brought 214 shipwrecked to Lampedusa to safety has been closed. The Public Prosecutor of Rome, on the other hand, asked for the conviction of the eight carabinieri accused in the trial on the alleged misdirection after the death of Stefano Cucchi. The GKN of Florence at a turning point: the factory acquired by a group specialized in reindustrialisation, via layoffs. But it is too early to say if it is a victory. The new adaptation of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg has finally arrived in theaters. Finally, the trend of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.

The new anti-COVID restrictions just launched by the government

44 thousand infections in a single day today. In Italy since the beginning of the pandemic there had never been many. Compared to yesterday alone, they are almost ten thousand more: the Omicron, with all evidence, is gaining momentum. The advantage that, only until a few days ago, the Italian government boasted over other European countries has vanished. A little while ago the Council of Ministers launched a new package of restrictions that comes after days of discussions.

The most immediate measure, aimed at averting the perfect storm on New Year’s Eve, is the one that concerns parties and dance clubs: from December 30th and until the end of the state of emergency, to access them it will be mandatory to have already received the third dose of vaccine. or, having only two, exhibit a negative swab. The draft arrived in the Council of Ministers consists of ten articles. The duration of the Green Pass would pass, starting from February 1st, from the current nine to six months. Throughout Italy, masks are compulsory even outdoors. FFP2 will be required to access the gathering places such as stadiums, arenas, cinemas, theaters and clubs. The consumption of food and drinks will also be prohibited in these places. The Super Green Pass, which certifies vaccination or recovery for less than six months, will also become mandatory for access to museums, swimming pools and gyms (until now it was for cinemas, theaters, bars and restaurants). The third dose, or second plus negative buffer will be required for access to RSAs. The provision also talks about strengthening controls in ports and airports and nine million euros are allocated to enhance tracking in schools.

The government has therefore decided to set aside the more divisive measures, such as the Super Green Pass requirement for all workers or a more extensive use of the tampon requirement even for vaccinated people. The vaccination obligation for the public administration also remains out.

The measure comes on the day that marks a record of cases nationwide, as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. 168 deaths, for now the hospital curves follow a more linear trend: compared to yesterday, more 13 patients in intensive care, plus 178 ordinary hospitalizations. The omicron variant cases represent about 30% of those surveyed at the national level, a percentage that grows up to 40% in Lombardy. And in fact, Lombardy today has recorded almost 13 thousand cases, again a record since the beginning of the pandemic. The Region has today ordered the postponement of all scheduled interventions in hospitals, but President Fontana and his deputy Moratti celebrate the maintenance of the white zone, their goal for consumption and holidays.

Berlusconi tries to arm the center-right for the Quirinale

(by Luigi Ambrosio)

Berlusconi today tried to lock down the center-right. Summit on the Via Appia and final communiqué: “we will speak with one voice”. Implied: Berlusconi’s voice. It has never happened in 30 years that the center-right was divided on important issues and the election of the President of the Republic is. But what the outcome will be, this time, is not obvious. Officially, Berlusconi remains the only candidate. He himself, however, today specified that a decision will be taken in January. The formal unanimous yes to Berlusconi’s candidacy today also serves to hide internal divisions: those created by the different interests of Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia, Lega; those between Salvini and Giorgetti in the League. Those on leadership. Berlusconi Salvini and Meloni have a consolation: the blow they inflicted on Draghi, stopped, for now, in his de facto self-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic. Today they also discussed elections and their hope is that a Draghi denied on the Hill will also be a weakened Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. A Draghi who is unable to make it to the end of the term.

The fight pays off: Borgomeo acquires the GKN plant in Florence

(by Massimo Alberti)

The GKN of Florence at a turning point: the factory acquired by a group specialized in reindustrialisation, via layoffs. But it is too early to say whether it is a victory: “We deliver a collective method of mobilization to the country, but any industrial entity that arrives will have to maintain rights and jobs” comment the workers.

The Borgomeo Group claims to already have other buyers, a pharmaceutical company and one specialized in renewable energy. The most important aspect, for now, is that the company is no longer in liquidation and therefore the 422 layoffs disappear, “the risks are not over, but the struggle pays off”, comment the workers.

And if it’s a win, it’s too early to tell. The Borgomeo Group specializes in reindustrialisation operations, the best known being the Ideal Standard of Roccasecca, destined for closure and transformed into new productions. It is certainly a turning point, an important one that cancels the layoffs and keeps alive a production condemned to death by a British fund. If this happened it is due to its workers, who did almost everything by themselves: from that July 9, when after the whatsapp that announced the closure they rushed into the warehouses, facing the bodyguards, to save the machinery, and remaining months to garrison them. They did this by building a great solidarity movement, which culminated in September with a demonstration of 40,000 people that brought together dozens of industrial crises in the same condition, recomposing a social class, filling a vacuum in their own union. And bringing to parliament through Power to the People a proposal against relocations, ignored by the majority parties, highlighting the absence of political representation in the world of work. “Let’s hand over to the country a method and a collective struggle”, they now comment. Aware that the question is not closed. The hypothesis now would be a period of layoffs for industrial transformation, and it is not taken for granted that all employees can return to work. From the Fabbrica collective they are aware of this: “We are entering a new phase, neither more nor less dangerous than the previous one. Any industrial entity that arrives will have to maintain rights and jobs. Let’s not demobilize ”because as this story teaches above all, no destiny is written. To always use the words of the GKN workers “ordinary people, the weak and the fragile can change it”.

Full acquittal for Carola Rackete

The investigation into Carola Rackete for having forced the Italian naval blockade and brought 214 shipwrecked to Lampedusa to safety has been closed. The acquittal of the commander of the SeaWatch ship shows that the closed ports wanted by the Conte-Salvini government were illegal. “Rackete has fulfilled a duty imposed by international law” write the magistrates.

A full acquittal, which in fact condemns the blocking of ports by the Conte-Salvini government. The court of Agrigento has closed the investigation against the commander of Sea Watch 3, Carola Rackete, who between 26 and 29 June 2019 had forced the naval blockade off the coast of Lampedusa, to allow 53 shipwrecked people stranded at sea for weeks to land at a safe harbor. To do so, without authorization, the SeaWatch came into contact with a patrol boat of the Guard di Finanza. Commander Rackete had already been acquitted of the accusations of resistance to a public officer and violence against a warship. Filing today for the other charges: refusal of obedience to a warship and aiding and abetting illegal immigration

“Carola Rackete acted in the fulfillment of the rescue duty provided for by the national and international law of the sea”. In short, that blockade was completely illegal. These are the same reasons with which the Supreme Court had canceled his arrest. “With this third pronouncement of the judiciary, a circle is closed: it is justice that wins over legality, we could say. Carola Rackete respected international law, which the government decrees violated ”, comments Paolo Oddi, a lawyer expert in immigration law.

With the change of government, and of minister, however, the problem continues to persist and repeat itself with each rescue. In the Mediterranean there are also the Geo Barents and the Ocean Viking with a total of about 600 people on board. While the 214 migrants aboard the Sea Eye 4 ship will disembark in Pozzallo tomorrow morning, after a week of waiting and a situation defined as exhausted.

The requests for conviction of the carabinieri accused in the Cucchi trial

The Rome Public Prosecutor has asked for the conviction of the eight carabinieri accused in the trial on the alleged misdirection after the death of Stefano Cucchi. The prosecutor requested 7 years for General Alessandro Casarsa, while 5 and a half years were requested for Francesco Cavallo. Five years for Luciano Soligo and Luca De Cianni, four years for Tiziano Testarmata, however, three years and three months for Francesco Di Sano. Three years in prison for Lorenzo Sabatino and, finally, a year and a month for Massimiliano Colombo Labriola. The defendants, depending on their positions, are charged with the crimes of forgery, aiding and abetting, failure to report and slander. Prosecutor Giovanni Musarò asked for a perpetual ban from public office for Casarsa, Cavallo, De Cianni and Soligo and for five years for Di Sano, Sabatino and Testarmata.

Spielberg’s highly anticipated remake of the musical West Side Story has arrived in theaters

(by Barbara Sorrentini)

The gang war, the interracial fights, the suburbs of the metropolis, the choreography, the songs “Tonight”, “America”, “Maria” and of course the love story in Romeo and Juliet style. It’s all in the new adaptation of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg. A lot of money and a lot of visual modernity also thanks to much more sophisticated technical means, compared to 1961. But the essence remains the same. The libretto by Laurents and Sondheim, set to music by Leonard Bernstein in the mid-1950s, for a musical inspired by the sentimental tragedy between Montecchi and Capulets, was set in New York’s Upper West Side where rival bands of Puerto Rican and European immigrants they crashed into the streets every day, just before urban regeneration in the area of ​​what is now Lincoln Center. The two lovers were obviously part of two opposing factions, sparking violent brawls between the two gangs. Steven Spielberg began thinking about this version in 2014 by entrusting and writing to playwright Tony Kushner. But the film was shot five years later, before the pandemic, with a cast of very young actors including Rachel Zegler in the role of Maria and Ansel Elgort in that of Tony. And among them there is also the actress Rita Moreno, among the protagonists of the 1961 film.

The trend of the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy