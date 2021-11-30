The new anti Covid rules in Great Britain, from today – Corriere.it
Starting from Tuesday 30 November, the new rules launched by the United Kingdom to counter the spread of the Omicron variant are in force: and between mandatory tampons and quarantines, the hypothesis of making a bridge in Great Britain must be postponed at least until New Year’s Eve
FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT
LONDON – No Immaculate Conception Bridge in London: the restrictions started this morning, Tuesday 30 November, in Great Britain make a short holiday across the Channel practically impossible.
From today and at least for the next three weeks all incoming passengers must have already purchased online, before departure, a molecular test (PCR) to be carried out within the second day of arrival in Great Britain: those who disembark without this reservation, to be indicated on the Passenger Locator Form which must be completed in advance, risks an immediate fine at the airport of a thousand pounds.
But the most important thing is that upon arrival there is an obligation to isolate oneself until you receive the (negative) test result: procedure which can take up to a couple of days.
This means that anyone who enters Great Britain from today unable to move from the hotel or apartment in which they reside at least for the first two to three days: which makes a short-term stay meaningless.
The molecular test it must also be purchased from one of the UK government licensed private suppliers e it can cost hundreds of pounds each, unlike the cheaper antigen test that was required until yesterday: therefore a family of four would have to add more than a thousand euros to the cost of the holiday.
Taxes are even stricter for those arriving from the ten southern African countries included in the red list: only British citizens are allowed entry, subject to ten-day quarantine in a hotel designated by the authorities and at a cost of £ 2,285 per person.
There is still hope, however, for a New Year’s Eve in London: the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, said that these measures will not remain in force one day longer than necessary and will be reassessed in three weeks: if the Omicron variant
will prove less dangerous than feared, they will be abolished immediately.
For those who live in England they are also taken today new restrictions on daily life
: reintroduced theObligation to wear a mask in shops and supermarkets, at the hairdresser and on public transport, while it can be dispensed with in offices, schools, cinemas, theaters as well as pubs, restaurants and clubs.
From 19 July all restrictions had been abolished and therefore for the population it is a sudden reverse: and in fact one wonders to what extent the public will comply with the directives, given that we had been accustomed to total freedom for months.
November 30, 2021 (change November 30, 2021 | 16:48)
