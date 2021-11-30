The new anti Covid rules in Great Britain, from today – Corriere.it

Starting from Tuesday 30 November, the new rules launched by the United Kingdom to counter the spread of the Omicron variant are in force: and between mandatory tampons and quarantines, the hypothesis of making a bridge in Great Britain must be postponed at least until New Year’s Eve

LONDON – No Immaculate Conception Bridge in London: the restrictions started this morning, Tuesday 30 November, in Great Britain make a short holiday across the Channel practically impossible.

From today and at least for the next three weeks all incoming passengers must have already purchased online, before departure, a molecular test (PCR) to be carried out within the second day of arrival in Great Britain: those who disembark without this reservation, to be indicated on the Passenger Locator Form which must be completed in advance, risks an immediate fine at the airport of a thousand pounds.

But the most important thing is that upon arrival there is an obligation to isolate oneself until you receive the (negative) test result: procedure which can take up to a couple of days.

This means that anyone who enters Great Britain from today unable to move from the hotel or apartment in which they reside at least for the first two to three days: which makes a short-term stay meaningless.

The molecular test it must also be purchased from one of the UK government licensed private suppliers e it can cost hundreds of pounds each, unlike the cheaper antigen test that was required until yesterday: therefore a family of four would have to add more than a thousand euros to the cost of the holiday.