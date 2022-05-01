The new anti-Covid rules on Green passes, travel and masks have been in force since May 1st

TERMOLI. The new anti-Covid rules are in force from today.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed the order for the extension to 31 May of the provisions for arrivals from foreign countries. The novelty concerns the passenger locator form, which from 1 May will no longer be needed. The document was introduced in the summer of 2021 to regulate departures and contained all the information necessary to locate the traveler in case of any contagion from Covid during the journey.

Furthermore, after the approval by the competent commission of the Chamber of Deputies of the decree “end of state of emergency”, the minister signed a second ordinance, which incorporates the text of the amendment on the use of masks indoors, as approved by the commission.

It remains theobligation to use FFp2 masks to:

aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services

ships and ferries used for interregional transport services

trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services

buses used for passenger transport services, with undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices

buses used for rental services with driver

means used in local or regional public transport services

means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students

shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, sports events and competitions that take place indoors.

IS obligatory wear respiratory protection devices also for workers, users and visitors of health, social health and social assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities , residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones.

And then recommended wear respiratory protective equipment in all public indoor places or places open to the public.

The provisions are in force from 1 May 2022 until the date of entry into force of the conversion law of Decree-law n.24 of March 24, 2022 and in any case no later than June 15, 2022.