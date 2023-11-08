The new anti-drone weapon works remotely

JUST IN: New anti-drone weapon works from a distance



Fractl counter-drone system in a vehicle

Aim Defense Photo

SYDNEY — A screen shows a small commercial drone circling. Tracking points then light up on the drone when the guidance system locks on. An operator sitting in front of a laptop and controlling a joystick fires a high-energy laser that disables the drone’s camera. The next shot fries one of the quadcopter’s arms, sending it to the ground.

What was novel about AIM Defense’s Fractl anti-drone system demonstration was that the operator was sitting in a booth at the 2023 Indo Pacific International Maritime Exhibition in Sydney, and the target drone was 900 kilometers away at a firing range in Melbourne. The system used the convention center’s Wi-Fi to connect to the laser and targeting hardware that shot down the drone.

AIM Defense co-founder Jae Daniel said the impetus behind Fractl was to provide a compact, affordable system that can counter Group 1 drones.

“Our target market here is temporary protection of platforms or areas, as well as placement on vehicles,” he said. “What we’re really trying to pursue is how to immediately counter the threat of this growing armed drone problem that we’re seeing across conflict zones.”

Most of the solutions other vendors are developing are exquisite and expensive and are also large, high-powered systems aimed at larger drones, he said. The Fractl will cost customers around $650,000 per unit.

“What we’re showing today is a fully battery-powered autonomous system with remote gimbal heads,” he said. “It is a fiber laser directed energy system designed to provide protection to drones at a range of one to two kilometers.”

The system consists of a tracker and laser on a tripod and then a trunk-sized box that houses the battery and other electronics. The entire system weighs about 50 kilograms.

“We typically implement this system within half an hour,” he said. “So, a vehicle is actually born. We are working on getting it to work in the vehicle. At this time we remove it from the vehicle for operation.”

The operator who performed the life-and-death demonstration had about a minute of training on the system, Daniel said.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into trying to make this an easy-to-use system,” he continued. “We don’t want to add a huge burden to the warfighter. “We want to create a system that is a simple, straightforward solution to what is an immediate critical threat.”

While the system may be simple to operate and integrate with other command and control systems, the technology within Fractl is very complex.

“Instead of using a traditional algorithm-based approach or a neural network-based approach, we actually have a combination of about 12 different tracking algorithms that vote on where to position on the drone,” he said. “We are able to follow a drone going 100 kilometers per hour, one kilometer away, basically below the horizon with an accuracy of three millimeters.”

In testing, the system was able to track and shoot down each drone, he said.

“There are situations where the tracking system doesn’t work, but usually it’s the same situation where the drone won’t be able to see you,” he added.

Directed energy is a new technology and the defense sector is still working through the risks, operational scenarios and rules of engagement of the technology, he said.

AIM employs an escalation of force route with its anti-drone technology, he said. It starts with blinding technology, the Dazlr.

“What that does is, if someone has a $1,000 drone and lives near an airport, and they fly the drone, we don’t have to burn it up in the sky and cause problems there. — “We temporarily blinded the drone,” he said. However, if the drone continues toward the airport or a military base, then it is likely a threat actor that “justifies that riskier use of directed energy.”

“One of the novelties and advantages of our system is that instead of needing 100 kilowatts, we can get away with a few kilowatts, so we actually significantly reduce that safety case thanks to the precision of our guidance system,” he said .

Currently, Fractl is used in shoot-and-swipe scenarios, Daniel said. “Within the next six months, we will launch the stabilized version,” for use in vehicles and potentially surface vessels.

However, the system could end up being a high-value battlefield target, he noted. “You actually want to put these places where people don’t want to be and you’ll use them as (a) base defense or vehicle protection away from your vehicle.”



