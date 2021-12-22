the new app to listen to radio, fiction and movies for free

49

























Not only digital terrestrial for the Rai: Italian state TV is a colossus, which produces every day thousands of contents of information, culture, sport and entertainment and it is not just video content. On the contrary, much of Rai’s production is audio. But audio does not necessarily mean radio and, thus, the old RaiPlay Radio platform has become RaiPlay Sound.









RaiPlay Sound is a website it’s a app, available for both Android and iOS, and offers a huge amount of free various types of sound content. There is live streaming radio, of course, but the 12 radio channels are only a small part of the offer because, and this is the interesting thing about RaiPlay Sound, so many contents are theadaptation “audio only “ of material born for TV. Thus, for example, there are the audio versions of the most successful TV series or films: the scenes are told by a voiceover, between one dialogue and another. Here is what content you can listen to, free, on RaiPlay Sound.

RaiPlay Sound: the list of radios

RaiPlay Sound inherits the radio contents already broadcast (both live streaming and on demand, drawing from an immense archive) of RaiPlay Radio. These the radios present on the platform:

Rai Radio 1

Rai Radio 2

Rai Radio 3

Rai Isoradio

Rai Radio 1 Sport

Rai Radio 2 Indie

Rai Radio 3 Classic

Rai Gr Parliament

Rai Radio Kids

Rai Radio Live

Rai Radio Techetè

Rai Radio All Italian

RaiPlay Sound: other contents

As already mentioned, the difference between the old RaiPlay Radio and the new RaiPlay Sound is all in available content: no longer just radio, but also more.

On RaiPlay Sound, therefore, we find all the Radio Rai in streaming, the audio version of movies and TV series broadcast on Rai channels, audio books, podcast and lots of content dedicated to children: fairy tales, stories and specific radio programs for children.

As it is easy to imagine, finally, thearchive of available content it is huge and contains thousands of audio files, which will grow even larger over time. If we have missed an episode of a radio program, then, we will find it shortly after on RaiPlay Sound.

Same thing for podcasts, among which many should be mentioned “originals“created specifically for the new platform.

RaiPlay Sound: how it works

RaiPlay Sound, therefore, was born with the right foot: that of complete digitization and continues of all the contents produced by the public radio and television group, with the plus to offer audio-only adapted versions of content created for television.

The whole is absolutely free, given that RaiPlay Sound is paid with the Rai license fee. It is not even mandatory to register, because RaiPlay Sound can be used also anonymously. To create playlists and a favorite content archive, however, you need to register. Registration can be done with your email address or by linking your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID or Huawei ID account.

Registered users, after logging in, will be able to “to follow“a stream of content e listen to them even offline, after downloading it, create playlists and share content and, above all, use the “Bookmark“thanks to which it is possible to insert a marker within a minute-second of the content, add an annotation and then easily find that point with a search within the section My Podcasts> Bookmarks.