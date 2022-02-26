The new attack by an Argentine journalist on the Honduran National League and now sets Motagua as an example

2022-02-25

Motagua was riddled in the Concachampions for the Seattle Sounders, the blue team came to Honduras with a 5-0 win in the round of 16 and eliminated.

Pablo Lavallén responds to the Argentine journalist who attacked the Honduran League

That game was used by Pablo Carroza, an Argentine journalist who did not hesitate to attack the Honduran League again for the performance of the Cyclone.

“Motagua ate 5 with Seattle Sounders and was left out of the Concacaf Champions League. I said it in the week and they came out to kill me. Honduran soccer is as professional as playing at the door of my house and stopping the game for the cars to pass, ”was what he wrote.