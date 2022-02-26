The new attack by an Argentine journalist on the Honduran National League and now sets Motagua as an example

2022-02-25
Motagua was riddled in the Concachampions for the Seattle Sounders, the blue team came to Honduras with a 5-0 win in the round of 16 and eliminated.
Pablo Lavallén responds to the Argentine journalist who attacked the Honduran League
That game was used by Pablo Carroza, an Argentine journalist who did not hesitate to attack the Honduran League again for the performance of the Cyclone.
“Motagua ate 5 with Seattle Sounders and was left out of the Concacaf Champions League. I said it in the week and they came out to kill me. Honduran soccer is as professional as playing at the door of my house and stopping the game for the cars to pass, ”was what he wrote.
Carroza began this kind of attack against the National League after Pedro Troglio’s San Lorenzo fell to Defense and Justice in the Argentine Super League.
The ruthless memes that tear Motagua and Diego Vázquez to pieces for the new failure in Concachampions
Things are not going well for Pedro Antonio and he only adds one point out of a possible nine in three dates, something that made Pablo criticize the level of football in Honduras.
Lavallén had a response for Carroza
“The truth is that I disapprove of any comment, it seems to me very bad journalistic performance to judge another type of soccer without knowing it. Soccer is soccer and everyone plays it as they see fit and in reality these types of comments, especially coming from a compatriot, the truth is that it makes me very sad, because many times the Argentine is seen as a pedantic and arrogant person, and this guy of declarations do not affirm more this type of thing. One can have a soccer opinion of any league in the world, but making it public in a graphic or television medium leaves all Argentines in a bad light. I repudiate that statement and it seems to me that the people who judge what position each world football league is in would have to look a little inside to see where one is working.