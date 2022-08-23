The new Avatar trailer takes us back to Pandora

A new trailer has arrived for the sequel film of Avatarthat’s right 20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer, celebrating the return of the original film to theaters in September, and that’s why the first Avatar movie from james cameronwhich broke box office records worldwide, and will be re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23, where theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range.

On the subject, the producer Jon Landau announced the return of Avatar to theaters in CinemaCon in April, moreover, director James Cameron has been hard at work bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters around the world, so it was also revealed during said event that Avatar 2 already has the official title of Avatar: The Way of Water.

This is how a new trailer for Avatar takes viewers back to Pandora, starting with the visitors Sam WorthingtonSigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Joel David Moore arriving in awe at the alien planet, where afterwards, the inhabitants of Pandora, the Na’vi, including the Neytiri of Zoe Saldanawith whom Jake Sully of Worthington falls in love after transferring his consciousness into an Avatar.

So that Steve Ashbellthe president of 20th Century Studiosrecently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how juggling the company’s transition under Disney and navigating movies with streaming and television deals has been quite a journey, with the topic of conversation soon turning to the release of Avatar 2. in 2022, and Asbell was quick to respond that the film will hit theaters later this year.

Furthermore, Asbell responded: “Yes, I will do it”when asked about the release of Avatar 2, later adding: “Really. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing.”