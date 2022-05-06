The new BA.5 variant detected in Spain: this is the risk

BA.5 is already in Spain, the new subvariant of Ómicron that once again prevents herd immunity from being achieved, as they are warning from the World Health Organization, given the constant increase in cases and new lineages.

BA.5 was first detected in South Africa. In a press conference, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccination Strategy at the European Medicines Agency, admitted that the situation at the moment “has stabilized” in Europe, but warned that COVID-19 “will continue to impact our lives” and this pandemic “is far from over.”

This is how it affects the whole world

The Ministry of Health explains in its epidemiological report on the evolution of the coronavirus variants in Spain that “the first in vitro studies indicate that previous infection” by the BA.1 variant of Ómicron “could offer a lower degree of protection” against the new strain that is already circulating in Spain.

A new variant identified by the same scientists who discovered Omicron, the strain that has increased cases exponentially around the world since last December. The same professionals have detected BA.4 and BA.5, and it would be the cause of the exponential increase in cases in South Africa.

The two variants of Ómicron have also been detected in at least twenty other countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, China and the United States. The risk involved is the escape of the immunity of these two strains, And if you got Omicron in December or January, you are not exempt from getting it again.

This is BA.5 in Spain

In Spain, mutation sequences have been reported at very low levels, less than 2%. The new subvariant of the coronavirus joins the XE variantdetected by epidemiologists last April, and which is still present in our country.

The last part of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), explains that they cover up to five lineages (BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5) and the derived sublineages.

This variant presents a high number of mutations, some of which were present in previously detected variants and several that have been related to increased transmissibility or a certain degree of escape from the immune response.

Only three of the 1,243 random samples sequenced during the last month correspond to lineages other than those of this strain. for now, the symptoms detected are mild.