the new beautiful poster with Kristen Stewart in the role of Diana

Alone, from behind, hunched over, with her hands covering her face and a long and voluptuous dress that wraps and protects her. This is the image with which Lady Diana presents herself in the official poster of Spencer, the new film by Pablo Larraín in competition at the Venice Film Festival with Kristen Stewart in the unpublished role of the sad princess, role, before her, played by colleagues like Noami Watts in the film Diana – The secret story of Lady D and Emma Corrin in the fourth season of The Crown on Netflix.

The beauty of this poster, which almost looks like a Rubens painting, is all in the details: from the finely decorated white dress very similar to that of Versace worn by Carrie Bradshaw during the breakup with Petrovsky in Paris and to the Dior dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 Oscars ceremony, to the blond hair that covers Stewart’s face, increasing the curiosity to see her in the role of Lady D. Larraín’s film will tell about the fateful weekend during which Diana has chosen to put an end to her marriage. The official synopsis released by Neon Pictures – in Italy the film is distributed by 01 – explains that «the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since cooled down. Although rumors of a divorce abound, peace reigns supreme over the holiday season spent on the Queen’s Sandringham estate. There is food and drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year things will be profoundly different ».

In addition to Kristen Stewart, who for some could reach an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for this film, Spencer boasts a star cast ranging from Jack Farthing as the restless Prince Charles to Sally Hawkins, from Timothy Spall to Sean Harris in the role of two still top secret characters Directed by Larraín, who has already given birth to the Jackie starring Natalie Portman, the film is written by the creator of Peaky Blinders Steven Knight and will hit US theaters on November 5th.

