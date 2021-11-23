the new beauty craze is viral and will prove to be perfect for New Year’s Eve

How do you add a bright touch to your image during the winter? Following the trend of jewel make-up. It is a craze that consists in adding crystals and glitter to your make-up and is literally depopulating on social networks.

The Etro S / S 2022 fashion show

On social media you can really see them in all colors but, although it is legitimate to more or less agree with their “disproportionate” use, it is now precisely there that the most popular trends and fads of each season are born. The latest fashion that has gone viral concerns the beauty sector and promises to be perfect for the upcoming Christmas holidays, especially for New Year’s Eve. What is it about? In illuminating the eyes with ad hoc products: to be super trendy you must in fact add crystals, rhinestones and glitter to your own make-up.

How to make a jewel makeup

Thanks to the relaxation of the restrictions due to the pandemic, everyone has the desire to be daring with make-up again. Lipsticks, blushes, foundation: without the mask you can give free rein to colors and creativity. It is not surprising, therefore, that a truly sparkling beauty craze is depopulating on social networks, that is the “jewel” make-up made with the application of glitter and three-dimensional crystals. They can be used simply on the sides of the eyes, so as to illuminate the look, on the entire eyelid as if they were eye shadows or, again, on the cheeks (ideal when you want to make your make-up spectacular). To avoid “losing” them during the evening just use a few drops of glue for false eyelashes, a product suitable for the skin and absolutely invisible.

Make-up with crystals

Crystals make-up, from catwalks to social networks

The more experienced fashion addicts for sure will not consider jewel makeup a novelty, given that in recent months it has already depopulated among catwalks and red carpets. Emma Stone, for example, was one of the first to illuminate the eyes with mini pearls around the eyes, giving life to an impact effect but not too exaggerated. Glitter applications are suitable for evening looks and should be combined with other not too marked details (such as a simple line of eyeliner or a natural-toned shade). How many will take inspiration from the social craze for New Year’s Eve?