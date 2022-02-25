The new bet to transform companies is based on the use of technology

The CEO of the Colombian company, Daniel Villa, announced the new portfolio of services that integrate to accompany the transformation of companies in Latam in its most competitive, scalable and profitable version.

In a business world as challenging as that of organizations in Latam, with increasingly demanding users, in such a competitive market, where 70% of digital transformation projects fail, not due to lack of intention but due to lack of methodology , makes evident the need for a change in the strategic vision of companies to stay afloat.

Under this premise, the technology and strategic communications company, Double V Partners, as of this year merges with Black Click, the communications agency bringing the best of both worlds to guarantee the client comprehensive support, ranging from ideation, definition of digital products and advanced technological development, up to the definition of reputation guidelines and how said project will be communicated to the stakeholders of each company.

In the exclusive interview with LR, he recounted the company’s new strategies to provide comprehensive support that covers both fronts of corporate transformation.

What are you looking for with this new portfolio?

What we have been doing for two years, improving the lives of millions of people through technology and communications, but now with new fronts and much more robust proposals, enhancing the skills of companies in Latam through innovation, digital transformation and communication, to make them more profitable and competitive.

Thanks to the three lines of service: technology, consulting and communications, we allow traditional companies to take that next step of reinventing themselves and becoming entrepreneurs again based on the knowledge and experience already acquired over the years, adding the best practices and tools of a startup, with the best version of how to tell the world.

Why the union of these two sectors: technology and communications?

What we have done is understand that digital products and technology per se are a tool, which can be done in any corner of the world, but what has an impact is the essence and we achieve this by understanding very well the needs of the client and its users. .

We have been working with technology for years and we know what it can achieve, it is magic, but there are many incredible products that stay on servers and nobody downloads, due to lack of understanding and clarity when making them known; an error in communication with the user and the product does not live.

Likewise, the global situation and many other external factors have made us change the way we communicate, and this 2022 comes with challenges and continuous changes in strategic communication, for this reason it is important to have experts who know how to transform information into close, clear stories. and successful.

What progress have you made from this new merger?

Thanks to the merger we made with Black Click, we have concentrated on finding companies that want to take that next step in competitiveness to do so initially through consulting, identifying their needs and opportunities, then we go on to create the idea and put it into operation. progress of technology, and finally we focus on how we tell it to the world, understanding that reputation is an intangible asset that must be built and cared for over time.

We currently have projects in Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Spain, Peru and the Dominican Republic where it has been pleasant to see the positive reception they have of Colombian talent in terms of innovation. During this first year of the merger we hope to accompany companies from Ecuador, Guatemala, USA and Brazil from the three lines of business.

How does the integration of both companies work?

The union is complete, we transfer all the resources and structures of both companies, operating under the Double V Partners model. With the above, we have around 60 employees in the first year of operation, with collaborators in Mexico, Colombia and Chile, where we have a legal presence, and our main offices are located in Bogotá.

How does each service line work?

All three can work separately, independently, but what we have seen is that it is more powerful when they do it in a staggered way. The service we provide to companies ranges from consulting your business, technological tools and your own narrative. This with the aim of developing the ideal solution for each type of client, making sure to carry out an effective corporate transformation, not only from the technology front, and that is our differential.

Likewise, we adopted the Amazon work methodology “Working Backwards” (work in reverse), where before starting a technology project we build the news that we dream of telling the world, with this the product innovation team begins the process to make it happen.