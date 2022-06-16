The new (big) salary of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior’s extension is about to be completed by Real Madrid. The Brazilian will, contractually also, move into a new dimension.

Author of a very great season and scorer in the Champions League final, Vinicius Junior has moved into the category of football heavyweights and Real Madrid knows that all the big European clubs and in particular club-states such as PSG and Manchester City will be ready to splurge to dislodge the Brazilian player. The club will then shield his contract.

A salary more than doubled

Since yesterday, several concordant sources claim that the new contract is about to be signed and that the merengue club hopes to finalize it in the next 10 days to announce it in July when Vinicius returns from his vacation. Information confirmed by Marca which reveals the figures for its new deal with the White House.

First, it should be noted that the Brazilian’s entourage did not wish to commit until 2028 as initially proposed by Real. They want a shorter contract so they can, of course, renegotiate it sooner if Vinicius ever continues his outburst. So the question is whether it will extend until 2026 or 2027.

Regarding the salary, the Madrid leaders have also decided to put the means so that it is in line with its role and its importance within this workforce. From 3.2 million euros per season, which could reach 4 million euros with bonuses, the Brazilian will receive up to 10 million euros per season. He will thus be among the highest paid.

Finally, the Brazilian’s release clause will in theory be high enough to avoid a Neymar in the near future. From 350 million euros today, it will increase to 1 billion euros. In this way, the only way to snatch Vinicius from Real Madrid is to negotiate with Florentino Perez after getting Vinicius’ agreement.

That said, turning Vinicius away from Madrid won’t be easy given his love for the club and the city. As Marca report, the Brazilian made a big investment in November 2021 to acquire land and build his own house. A detail which is important and which shows that he has no intention of moving in the near future.