The new BiGi: the replacement of bike sharing cyclostations in Bergamo will start from 30 November

During this period the bike sharing service will be suspended



. Holders of La BiGi season tickets will be entitled to a redeemable voucher for the new service which will include both the months of subscription not used with LaBigi-Bicincittà and an additional month free. The voucher code will be sent by email before starting the new service and can be used by registering on the Nextbike.net portal. For those who have not provided an email address when signing up for the La BiGi subscription, it will be possible to collect the voucher at the ATB Point by presenting an identity document. The vouchers will be redeemable, exclusively online, by February 2022.

To date, about 100 La BiGi bicycles are available in Bergamo, for a total of 23 cyclostations. The new La BiGi – Nextbike cyclostations will instead be 60



. The new system will allow both station-based and “free-floating” use, ie free-release, and will count 30 “physical” stations with racks and 30 “virtual” stations with only limited areas with paint on the asphalt for pick-up and delivery of bicycles.