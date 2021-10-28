The new “Bitcoin method” scam is coming. Beware of the trap

A text message is circulating that promises hefty earnings with an elusive “Bitcoin method”.

Just answer yes to the message to get the same right away elusive € 3000 bonus. This is obviously the umpteenth scam that is running in this period. Before, Amazon was the darling of telephone scammers. Now they too have updated and switched to the “Bitcoin method”. In fact, around cryptocurrencies there is a lot of confusion but also a lot of curiosity and referring to Bitcoin is certainly a good way to attract the attention of potential victims. Bitcoin is making continuous rises and its prices seem perpetually on the rise.

Be careful not to fall for it

The press obviously talks about it a lot, also because lately it has also been heavily cleared by institutional investors and consequently it is not surprising that scammers try to exploit this name of great appeal. The postal police have repeatedly warned against this type of message which they can add via email, sms or Whatsapp. The important thing is never to do what is required. Sometimes these messages may ask you to answer with a simple yes or to open a link or to do any action. But you must always carefully avoid playing the scammers’ game. Even an e-mail apparently coming from the Revenue Agency has even been reported in recent days and also done very well. In short, in this period the scams are on the rise and unfortunately the imagination of the cheaters is never in short supply.

If you want to get closer to investing in Bitcoin or in any case in cryptocurrencies, you must keep in mind that it is a very complex investment.

Certainly responding to mysterious and ramshackle messages cannot actually be a viable way.