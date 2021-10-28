News

The new “Bitcoin method” scam is coming. Beware of the trap

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A text message is circulating that promises hefty earnings with an elusive “Bitcoin method”.

Just answer yes to the message to get the same right away elusive € 3000 bonus. This is obviously the umpteenth scam that is running in this period. Before, Amazon was the darling of telephone scammers. Now they too have updated and switched to the “Bitcoin method”. In fact, around cryptocurrencies there is a lot of confusion but also a lot of curiosity and referring to Bitcoin is certainly a good way to attract the attention of potential victims. Bitcoin is making continuous rises and its prices seem perpetually on the rise.

Be careful not to fall for it

The press obviously talks about it a lot, also because lately it has also been heavily cleared by institutional investors and consequently it is not surprising that scammers try to exploit this name of great appeal. The postal police have repeatedly warned against this type of message which they can add via email, sms or Whatsapp. The important thing is never to do what is required. Sometimes these messages may ask you to answer with a simple yes or to open a link or to do any action. But you must always carefully avoid playing the scammers’ game. Even an e-mail apparently coming from the Revenue Agency has even been reported in recent days and also done very well. In short, in this period the scams are on the rise and unfortunately the imagination of the cheaters is never in short supply.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also: Here’s how to ask for the eco-bonus: pay attention to the bands and the vehicle to be scrapped

If you want to get closer to investing in Bitcoin or in any case in cryptocurrencies, you must keep in mind that it is a very complex investment.

Read also: Squid Game is a problem for social media and 3 schools in NY are banning costumes

Certainly responding to mysterious and ramshackle messages cannot actually be a viable way.

Previous articleHere comes the spa bonus: times and ways to use it
Next articleThe ECB continues to deny inflation and the production chain is shaking

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

722
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
704
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
623
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
589
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
528
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
485
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
480
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
381
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
376
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
367
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top