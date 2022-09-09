The new ‘Black Adam’ trailer brings surprises and the return of Amanda Waller

Black Adam has released its spectacular trailer end, showing us how to look the expected block buster from DC and Warner based on the legendary character, one of Warner’s great releases for 2022. The film, which triumphed at the last Comic-Con, has begun its previous public screenings, with Dwayne Johnson presenting itself by surprise at them. The new advance -which you have first in Spanish and then in English in the news- brings a good number of surprises, such as the Return of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

The origin of Teth-Adam in a film that promises to be spectacular

Black Adam tell us the Teth-Adam origin storya former slave of Kahndaq which, one day, will receive the powers of a God. Using them to dispense justice his way, Black Adam he is a reinvention of the classic DC Comics character, and in the DCEU he will serve as a kind of anti-hero, disappointed and angry with the world, giving him a tragic and misunderstood aspect for Johnson’s showing off. In the tape, the classic heroes Justice Society of America -made of Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell)– They will unite to fight him and prevent him from the chaos in his wake.

The so-called final trailer of Black Adamconfirms what was already revealed in the last Comic-Con, and that is that the star of the suicide squad, Viola Davis, will return as Amanda Waller, being one of those in charge of hunting down the anti-hero awakened from his dream of millennia. Waller will work with the Justice Society of America to take him down, although everything will get complicated when Ishmael Gregor, also known as Sabbac, wakes up to become the great villain of the film. Incarnated by the star of Aladdin, Marwan Kenzariis one of the great surprises of the advance.

The film will arrive in theaters on October 21. We leave you with his new official poster.