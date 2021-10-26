News

the New Blood series with Sylvester Stallone would pass the baton to his son

Several years ago Fox began work on Rambo New Blood, a television series based on the popular character played by Sylvester Stallone in the famous film saga.

The project, now canceled, would have Stallone aboard as executive producer, but the extent of his involvement as an actor had never been fully clarified: now David Morrell, author of the novel ‘First Blood’ that inspired the first film in the franchise, has revealed that the tv series of Rambo he would explore the theme of the father-son relationship, and would pass the baton to Rambo Jr.

Rambo would have been around seventy in history, to mirror Sylvester’s age“Morrell explained in an interview with Digital Spy.”So clearly you can’t have a television series with a man of that age as the protagonist. People wouldn’t care. So the idea was to focus on Rambo’s relationship with his son. This guy in the story was participating in one of the Gulf Wars, and he was returning home as Rambo had returned from Vietnam.“Morrell went on to say that ideas for the tv series of Rambo they are never really square. “Even accepting the fact that Rambo had a child, even though he had been so traumatized by the war that he couldn’t have a meaningful relationship, okay. Let’s forget about this aspect and accept the premise: but what would Rambo’s son have done? Would he return from the war on a personal crusade to do justice on American soil? Would it have become a kind of The Equalizer? I could not make ends meet, I was not convinced. So, as far as I know, it’s a project that never really went anywhere. “

In addition to the film saga, we remember that Rambo appeared on TV previously in the form of a cartoon from the 1980s called Rambo: The Force of Freedom, which ran for 65 episodes. If you want to further explore the saga of Sylvester Stallone’s famous military man, we refer you to our special Everycult on John Rambo.

