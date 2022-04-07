The new bob cut that favors Selena Gómez and round faces

Selena Gomez’s new haircut refines the face.

The trends on haircuts they always come and go, and not all of them are as flattering as this bottleneck bob.

As the saying goes: “From fashion, what suits you”, and if you are looking for a new look that refines your face, gives volume to your hair and is also innovative and different, try this one that combines capul or bottleneck bangs and the classic bob.

East look they use it Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale or Lucy Boyton. But in the past we have also seen Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway and Margot Robbie. It seems that it is a super cut, because it has many

Who does he favor? bottleneck bob of Selena Gomez?

1. If you have a round face, like Selena’s. The volume but especially the open and long bangs will always lengthen the faces. The falling strands soften the features and oval shape of the face to achieve a diamond effect and longer at the chin. If you look at Selena’s photo you will see it.

2. If your neck is not so long or rather short. Not only will it lengthen your face, but it will also allow your neck to look more stylized. It all depends on the length of the hair, which has to be below the nape of the neck, and on the movement of the hair with the layers, which take the heaviness out of the hair and reveal a bit of the neck. You can wear it loose or caught, and the bangs or capul will help you as well. We recommend the “wet” look.

3. If you are short. Due to its effect of lengthening the neck and your face, you will look a little “longer” in general. It will give you a more streamlined look without trying too hard.

4. If you want to look younger and fresher. This cut looks relaxed and makes you look fresh and unsuspecting. Even more youthful.

5-If you have little hair For those who have very fine hair and want to achieve a greater amount of volume, this cut is ideal because of the movement and layers.

It’s easy to style, easy to air dry, and depends more on the cut than anything else. you only need one serum or styling cream to give it waves and avoid straightening it too much, as it can look a bit messy or suffer with the flat iron because of the layers.

