the new bonus arrives with the highest ISEE, a saving grace for many

The sting on bills is putting a strain on Italian families but the government is finally getting answers to the many who can no longer pay.

Inflation in this 2022 is really strangling Italian families. The price increases on the electricity and gas bills are truly terrible and for many families comes the nightmare of energy poverty.

Consumer protection associations are vigorously protesting against the government which, however, is now preparing a plan that can give breath to many. In fact, many Italians are trying to change operator in order not to be throttled by the expensive bill. However, one must be on guard against operations of this kind. First of all, the various energy and gas operators pay the raw materials at source all equally. Secondly, the particularly amazing offers that Italians are receiving in this period often hide very little advantageous conditions. In fact, for some months now, Italians have been literally bombarded with offers on the gas and energy market, but it is definitely important to be careful. But have the government bonuses up to now been enough to stop rising bill prices? Unfortunately the answer is no and that is precisely why the government now intervenes with heavier measures.

The new government responses

In fact, the social bonuses put in place to deflate the expensive bill up to now have been reserved only for those who had an ISEE under € 8000. Those who had an ISEE under € 20,000 could also benefit but had to have at least 4 dependent children. These bonuses have also been extended to anyone tied to life-saving power-powered machines. These were very important measures for those in greater need and indeed citizenship income and citizenship pension recipients were also eligible for the bonus. However, these previously issued government bonuses have proved ineffective. They certainly gave a hand to those who were more fragile, but far too many were excluded from this aid.

New ISEE

But let’s see what the government wants to do in this direction. The government has announced a doubling of Italian natural gas production. This is definitely a good idea why by increasing the quantity of gas produced directly in our country, prices can drop but it is a project that takes years and therefore the government is thinking of an energy market with prices somewhat calmed in such a way that the bill cannot go up that much. Another option that many political analysts see how close it is to raise the ISEE threshold to benefit from the bill bonus.

By increasing the ISEE threshold, many more families will be protected from the terrible price rises. It is currently unclear to what extent the government decides to bring the new ISEE threshold. But many consumer groups are calling for action to be taken on prices at source so that the lowering of the bill can be paid to everyone automatically.