the new boyfriend is Jack Nicholson’s nephew

Ssshhh! It’s a secret. Or, better still, it would still be if PageSix hadn’t discovered everything. Bella Hadid, one of the most famous supermodels and requested by world designers, has a new love. And this is not just any guy. But the scion of one of the Hollywood giants. Duke Nicholson, Bella’s secret boyfriend, is none other than Jack Nicholson’s nephew. Which it also looks a little like. But, for Hadid’s sake, let’s hope only physically.

A recent love

The relationship between the new 24-year-old model – sister of Gigi Hadid and in turn famous heiress – and the young actor lasts only a few weeks. Since, that is, he went to New York and never left the girl. But it is a story, theirs, much less casual than one might think. According to the website, the two lovers have already been on vacation together to celebrate Bella’s birthday.

A special birthday

Officially the model, who turned 24 last week, celebrated with a small group of friends on a trip to a paradise island. She herself posted some photos on Instagram. With a lot of comment: “Oh God, I feel really lucky … I usually cancel any kind of birthday party, so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.” The trip with Duke Nicholson would have been done before this.

Who is Bella Hadid

We know almost everything about Bella Hadid. She is the daughter of the very wealthy real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and the former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid. He has an older sister, Gigi Hadid, also a very famous supermodel. For years he has had a relationship made of many pushes and pulls with rapper The Weeknd. But since she was single again, she seemed to have definitely spread her wings. For example, we just saw her in the fashion show Savage X Fenty from Rihanna.

Jack Nicholson’s grandson

But who is Duke Nicholson? The boy who won Bella’s heart is Jack Nicholson’s nephew. Son of his daughter Jennifer Nicholson, fashion designer profession. And the former professional surfer Mark Norfleet. Duke looks like his grandfather. But let’s hope he didn’t also get into the habit of taking and leaving (and betraying) women with a Latin lover’s ease.

Duke Nicholson and the cover with Lana Del Rey

Duke is 21 years old. And an older brother, Sean. It has no official social profiles. He also did the model for Louis Vuitton. But now he much prefers to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, trying his way to Hollywood. So far we have seen it in the horror film directed by Jordan Peele, We. But perhaps Duke Nicholson’s most famous appearance is the one on the album cover of Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell. The guy who hugs the singer is Duke himself. Soon (Covid-19 permitting), we’ll see the Oscar-winning grandson in the film Dreamland, directed by Nicholas Jarecki and with Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly.

