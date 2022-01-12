The new budget iPhone is about to arrive: confirmation

23

























2022 should finally be the year of presentation of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3, the third version of the cheap iPhone launched by Apple in 2016 and then updated in 2022. The well-known and reliable journalist is convinced of this Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, which claims it has enough information to confirm the new iPhone SE 2022 will arrive very early.









According to Gurman, in fact, Apple is already preparing a online event for the presentation of new hardware products, among which there would be iPhone SE 3, to be held in March or, at most, ad April. The new cheap iPhone, on the other hand, has been at the center of rumors and indiscretions for several months now and many analysts had predicted its arrival as early as 2021. Due to the well-known chip crisisHowever, 2021 was a fairly complex year and, therefore, it is not surprising that even the most reliable forecasts were later denied by the facts. 2022, however, should be the good year for iPhone SE 3: not so much for the availability of components (the chip crisis is far from resolved), but for the fact that Apple can no longer put it off.

Why iPhone SE 3 matters

The third version of the cheap iPhone is perhaps the most important of all, because it is the first to be equipped with 5G connection. At the moment, in fact, it has 4 different iPhone families in the list: iPhone 11 (2019), iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12 (2020) and iPhone 13 (2021), with their respective mini, normal, Pro and Pro Max versions. .

The current iPhone SE 2 is equipped with Apple A13 Bionic chip, LCD screen and 4G connection, while iPhone 11 is equipped with the same chip, LCD screen and 4G connection. The second is much larger and more expensive than the first. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 will retain the LCD screen, but will most likely be chip-equipped A15 Bionic, the same as iPhone 13, with 5G modem and antennas.

Second JP Morgan such a phone has the potential to attract up to 1.4 billion current Android users. Of course not everyone will buy it, but equally clearly the iPhone SE 3 will be a very important model for Apple.

iPhone SE 3: when it arrives

The hypothesis of Mark Gurman relating to a possible presentation of iPhone SE 3 by April 2022 finds confirmation in the indiscretions collected by the equally authoritative online newspaper Digitimes of Taiwan, specializing in the semiconductor, electronics and telecommunications industries.

Digitimes reports that, indeed, Apple had a problem with its component suppliers (also, but not limited to, for iPhone SE 3) in the last months of 2021 but that, between the end of November and the beginning of December, the supplies would be come back regular. This means that Apple is receiving the components necessary to build the new budget iPhone as well.

However, before the launch of a new smartphone model, the big electronics companies always produce a stock of specimens to meet the high market demand immediately after the model’s launch. Apple, combining Gurman’s information with Digitimes’s, would be at this stage.