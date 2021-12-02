The new budget iPhone will arrive sooner than expected

Apple has been against the idea of ​​bringing a Cheap iPhone. But life changes, and so do even the most stubborn companies like Apple, which has struggled to revise that position. At the first “experiment“, L’iPhone SE 2016 a silence of four years followed, after which he arrived iPhone SE 2020, called by many iPhone SE 2.









Apple seemed almost reluctant to give a successor to the first budget iPhone of 2016, but then, probably comforted by better-than-expected sales, four years later (once a biblical time for the rhythms of technology) he turned the project upside down by revising it in several respects. IPhone SE 2020 has arrived, which amazed technology enthusiasts for the contrast between a very fresh hardware for the times and an anachronistic design to say the least. “Apple will change course with the next budget iPhone”, someone may have thought, and instead the rumors are of the opposite opinion. The new low cost iPhone it will keep the current design, but in return will arrive earlier than expected.

The cheap iPhone comes early

The new third-generation economic iPhone could arrive sooner than expected, in a very short time if we consider 2021 winding down. The low cost iPhone, which could be called iPhone SE 2022, could arrive in first quarter next year, therefore in the period between January and March 2022.

The Taiwanese research company is convinced of this, so much so as to spread the news to the press TrendForce, who claims to have had information pointing to a release of the new cheap iPhone own by the end of March. The company has not limited itself to the period within which the low cost iPhone should be a reality, but has also shared some of the information obtained.

The indiscretion was enriched by the words of TrendForce, who made it known: “We expect the third-generation iPhone SE to help a lot Apple establish itself as a mid-range 5G smartphone maker. In 2022, Apple is expected to produce between 25 and 30 million of next-generation iPhone SE units. “

Not a small number of specimens then, confirming that Apple strongly believes in the capabilities of the next low cost iPhone, although it seems that it will not be a device with a modern design.

Cheap new iPhone, how it will be

According to information shared in recent weeks, in fact, the iPhone SE 2022 will continue to rely on design (maybe too much) proven iPhone 7, with important bezels around the screen but with the presence (still appreciated by many) of the physical fingerprint reader, the Touch ID.

The display of the new cheap iPhone would therefore continue to be 4.7 inches diagonally, but the main novelty would be represented by the compatibility with the 5G networks, news that in fact at the moment seems to be the only one to have pushed Apple to design a new low cost iPhone.

The 5G would come thanks to a change in the “control room”: via the excellent Apple A13 Bionic of the predecessor to make room for the recent (and very powerful) A15 Bionic, the same chip that distinguishes the iPhone 13 range. In short, the next iPhone SE will be cheap but it will not be prevented from leave at the post quite a few mid-range competitors.