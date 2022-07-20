The new Bullet Train trailer pits Brad Pitt against Marcelo, Koke, Iniesta and Rubius

Before the premiere of Bullet Train, an adventure in which Brad Pitt seems to be going to duel with Right and Left and thus star one of the action movies of the summerthe acclaimed actor has wanted to challenge the sports elite of our country before. Iniesta, Koke and Marceloaccompanied by great faces from the world of television (Patricia Count) and content creators of the caliber of Paula Gonu and Rubius, star in the latest trailer for the film, in which they recreate various scenes and interact with each other. And pay attention to their words because they give tickets, prizes and even free trips to japan.

Bullet Train will tell us the story of a murderer with legendary bad luck, the emblematic ladybug (Ladybug), which will be played by Brad Pitt. Determined to retire and lead a peaceful life after too many “jobs” have gone off the rails, Ladybug accepts one last mission. What she does not know is that fate has other plans for him, such as facing deadly rivals from different parts of the planet, all of this aboard the fastest train in the world. The end of the line is just the beginning of this wild and exciting journey through modern Japan.

A luxury cast

The film will have David Leitch in front. The director of deadpool 2 will have an open bar to make and break at the controls of a star-studded cast: Aaron Taylor Johnson (Kick-Ass, Nocturnal Animals), Oscar winner Sandra Bullock (The Lost City, Gravity), Joey King (My First Kiss), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes: Origin), Hiroyuki Sanada (Life), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Backstabbing). A boast of big names to which they will add Oscar winner Sandra Bullock (Gravity, The Lost City) and even bad bunnywho will collaborate on the film.

Do not miss Bullet Train once it is released in theaters next August 5, 2022.