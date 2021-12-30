the new cases in Serie A, from Fiorentina to Turin and Spezia – SOS Fanta

Serie A, as well as Italy, returns to deal with Covid, very widespread in recent days. The teams return to training and the first cases emerge, while those who have had it in recent days such as Immobile and Insigne are already negative. As for the Serie A players, so far they are positive Kovalenko, Hristov, one in Fiorentina and one in Turin, at least as far as today’s releases are concerned. It is not specified in Empoli whether they are players or not.

EMPOLI – There are cases of Covid too in Empoli, this is the press release without references to players or staff: “Empoli Football Club announces that the exams, carried out today before the resumption of activity, have shown the positivity to Covid-19 of three members of the team group. The three subjects, regularly vaccinated, were placed in isolation as per the protocol in force, with the blue company promptly alerting the competent health authorities, as well as having activated all the procedures required by law. Empoli FC also announces that the other members of the team group, who tested negative at the controls and having not had direct contact in the last seven days with the three positive subjects, have resumed regular training activities in compliance with the regulations in force “.

FIORENTINA – The Fiorentina she found herself today but has to deal with some Covid positives. This is the official statement, there is only one positive player but no names are mentioned: “ACF Fiorentina announces that, in the context of the preventive tests for the detection of Covid-19 carried out today, Four positive cases were found within the team group, one of which is a player. The tests were carried out individually and without any contact between members, for this reason the team will not enter the bubble and will be able to continue the regular training activity. As regards the Spring, activity resumed and the checks carried out did not reveal any further positivity. Finally, the resumption of training for the women’s team is scheduled for next January 3rd “.

TURIN – The Turin today resumed training after the Christmas break and the round of tampons highlighted two positives at Covid-19. This is the official note of the club: “The Torino Football Club announces that two members – a footballer and a staff member – tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular swab performed this morning prior to the reconstitution of the team group. Both, regularly vaccinated, will observe the period of isolation at their home in agreement with the local health authority “. In recent days Simone’s positivity had emerged greens, but it is not specified whether he is the positive footballer.

SPICE – There is a case of positivity to Covid-19 also for a player from Spezia, in this case there is the announcement that it is Victor Kovalenko: “La Spezia Calcio announces that the swabs made by the Club members in anticipation of returning to the group from the Christmas break, highlighted the positivity of the footballer Victor Kovalenko and a member of the technical staff. The Club, in agreement with the La Spezia ASL, has thus decided to cancel today’s session and have the entire team group carry out a cycle of tampons, in order to have a clear and safer situation when work resumes. , initially scheduled for today, and postponed to tomorrow ”, reads. We’ll see if other positivity will come out in the next few days, given that the defender Hristov on Instagram posted one Story where it is positive.

JUVE – A case of Covid in Juve Under 23, it is the defender De Winter who made two appearances in the first team this year (both in the Champions League): “Juventus Football Club announces that the positive Covid-19 of the footballer Koni has emerged De Winter which is already observing the foreseen rules. Juventus, which will resume its activity tomorrow, Thursday 30 December, will apply the protocols in force as always, in agreement with the Health Authorities “.

PROPERTY – Lazio will find Ciro again Property at the resumption of training scheduled for tomorrow. As it relates cittaceleste: “This afternoon the Lazio striker received the result of the molecular swab done in the morning. Like yesterday’s quick one, today’s one also gave a negative result. Therefore, the home isolation of the attacker ends after a week of positivity at Covid-19 and six days of quarantine that had caused him to miss the home match against Genoa and the one at the Penzo in Venice. Immobile is therefore ready to hug his comrades again. Before returning to the group, the Biancoceleste captain will have to carry out the classic fitness checks to be able to receive the qualification to carry out the sporting activity. The visits will be staged tomorrow morning so that the player can join the rest of the team “.

INSIGNE AND FABIAN – In addition to Ciro Immobile, they also returned negative to Covid Fabian Ruiz and Insigne. The news about Lorenzo it had already arrived this morning, but now there is official confirmation with the announcement by Napoli. Both will thus be able to return to training with the group, Napoli will return to the field tomorrow. So be it Insigne that Fabian are targeting the January 6 match against Juventus, a match in which Spalletti will have several absences. But from now on he also has two important recoveries.

