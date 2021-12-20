The New Challenge of Apulian Healthcare Amidst Pandemic And New Resources

The pandemic and Covid-19 have shown that even under stress, the Italian Health Service has passed the test very well, better than it has been done in other European countries. Some of these, like Germany, praised the Italian government’s handling of the pandemic. Recently, the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared that, with respect to the number of infections, she would have preferred to be in a situation similar to the Italian one. Unexpected satisfaction and newfound national pride!

Now, also according to the incoming funds, the time has come to redesign the Italian health system, reorganize the health services and aim for a new welfare of the territories.

For this reason Paolo Pellegrino, regional secretary of “Puglia Protagonista”, organized an interesting meeting “Health Mission: Needs, ideas and actions between contingency, Transition and PNRR for the future to come”. An analysis of the perspectives and possible solutions with respect to the Apulian healthcare, passed through the interventions of the former pentastellata MEP Rosa D’Amato who focused attention on health care inextricably linked to the environment. The European parliamentarian cited a well-known study, that of the STOA Panel (Panel for the Future of Science and Technology), which would support the connection between pollution and pandemics. Another study cited by Rosa D’Amato highlights the need to establish a European public infrastructure, on research and development, capable of guaranteeing support and independence (including pharmaceuticals) during health emergencies.

Dario Stefano, president of the European Policies Commission, provided some clarifications regarding the use of funds from the PNRR (The National Recovery and Resilience Plan). The Senator of the Democratic Party highlighted how difficult it is to exploit funding well without a different methodological approach, a systemic vision in the territory but above all in the country. “The tool, says Stefano, provides a clear direction on how these resources must be used and on the commitments we have towards Europe. The risk, however, is, especially in the South, that the PNRR catalyzes all the attention of local administrators as if it were the only available resource from which to draw. Furthermore, Stefano continues, in terms of healthcare provision, the current criticalities must not be solved with the tools of the past. We cannot imagine innovating the country, for example by reopening the hospitals that were closed in the past “.

Fabiano Amati hopes for a more concrete health policy, less shortsighted towards the human condition. Leaner and aimed at quickly responding to people’s health needs. The bureaucracy and the slow decision-making of the institutional apparatuses paralyze innovation and interventions especially in terms of health prevention. ”Italy is a great carpentry – table A, table B etc. are established. to get a favorable opinion. In the public debate, screening, early diagnosis of SMA, new therapies and prevention are obviously less important than the choice of the new health councilor of the Puglia Region ”.

The intervention of Pierluigi Lopalco, ordinary epidemiologist of Hygiene at the University of Salento, first clarified the reasons for the collapse of health in some Italian regions. It is inevitable to speak of Lombardy where the regional government has staked everything on hospital health, business and money prior to the need for health care. A Region that, as Lopalco explains, has neglected territorial health with clear results and under the eyes of all during the Covid-19 emergency. The “Lombarda is a money-making, billing medical machine”, Lopalco commented. Compared to the virus, continues the epidemiologist, a lot of patience will be needed, it will probably become endemic and we will have to live with it. “The only weapon remains the vaccine and the widest coverage of the population to achieve the much desired herd immunity.”

A roundup of interventions in front of an audience, finally in the presence, full of guests, operators of the sector but also public administrators and institutional representatives. Roberto Marti, president of the Small Industry Committee of Confindustria Lecce, spoke to our microphones of “a private dimension that should have more space and work alongside the public to better organize the service to users. There is also a new medicine – concluded Marti – that of proximity, therefore home care ‘and the use of home medicine are elements on which we need to work ”.

Christian Petrelli

