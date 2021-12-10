the new chapter of Illumination in cinemas from 23 December

Sing 2 – Getting stronger premieres on 11 and 12 December, and from 23 December in cinemas. The new chapter in the animated franchise is produced by Illumination Entertainment, distributed by Universal Pictures International Italy. Written and directed again by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 is a colorful animated musical comedy, the sequel to the hit film of the same name, Sing.

The story saw a group of animals organize a singing competition in order to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and save it from closure. In the second chapter, the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city.

Sing 2 – Getting stronger in cinemas from 23 December

Sing 2 he always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glittering Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage. Will the characters of Sing 2 – Getting stronger to get him out of his isolation?

To lend the voice to the characters of the film there is a truly stellar cast, both in the original version and in the dubbed one, both proposed at the Turin Film Festival. In the original version, the koala buster has the voice of the Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey, while Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita. Scarlett Johansson is the voice of rocker hedgehog Ash. Also, the serious gorilla Johnny has the voice of Taron Egerton. THEthe shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, the provocative little pig Gunter of Nick Kroll. Finally, to interpret the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway is there instead Bono.

The cast of the Italian voices of Sing 2

The cast of the Italian voices is made up of the comedian and actor Frank Matano who lends his voice to the brilliant Darius.

In the cast, we also find two young talents like Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by young and old audiences. The double artist Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon.

Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, just like the character to whom he lends his voice, has won the hearts of the youngest after participating in the talent AMICI. Valentina AKA Banana is the voice of the amazing Nooshy who will also coach Johnny.

To complete the cast of Italian voice actors of the film there is also Sugar “Sugar” Fornaciari, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, which perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.