the new chapter of the saga arrives

This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites to stop a worldwide resonance plot, led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s renegade brother Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9 sees the return of director Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the saga, when it became a global success. The action hurtles all over the world: from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will rise again, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Eammanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang return to star in the film, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russel and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

They are joined by the much-loved Don Omar, Lucas Black, Shad Moss and Jason Tobin, as well as new entries Anna Sawai as Elle, a top-notch fighter who holds an important secret, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Otto, a budding despot who works with Jakob Toretto, and Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as Leysa, a woman linked to Dom’s past. The king of Reggaeton, Ozuna, also appears in a cameo role.

