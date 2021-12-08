the new cheap smartwatch is coming

The time would come for Apple to update his cheap smartwatch. To suggest it is Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, journalist usually well informed about what is happening in Cupertino, near the Apple headquarters: the Watch SE 2 would be coming next year, probably alongside Apple Watch Series 8.









In 2022 within the Apple smartwatch range there could be an updated version of Apple Watch SE, that is, an “intelligent” watch economic or, seen from another point of view, less expensive than the others. The operation would be the same as with the current first generation, that is to offer enthusiasts a version very similar to the flagship smartwatch – in this case the Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 8, if Apple Watch SE 2 arrived in the second part of 2022 – but some of the features that those who do not have too many pretensions and use of the smartwatch not too articulate can give up without too many sacrifices.

Apple Watch SE 2, how it will be

The indiscretion comes from the trusted Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The reporter shared within the weekly column Power On the information according to which Apple has among the programs of 2022 that of launching a Apple Watch SE 2, a new affordable smartwatch.

The rumor is not surprising, since, being a so to speak low cost line, Apple does not update it annually but at a “slower” pace. 2022, however, should be the year chosen to offer Apple fans a new Apple Watch. For the moment there is no more precise information on what it will be like, but knowing Apple and the first generation of the economic smartwatch we can already advance some hypothesis.

Apple Watch SE 2 might come along with Apple Watch Series 8 during the usual September event with a design that could be derived from the updated Watch Series 7, therefore with a more optimized screen in relation to the frames around. It could therefore have a modern design despite the “economic” nature of the line.

To cost less than the smartwatch from which it derives, Apple Watch SE 2 will bring with it waivers. In all likelihood, the always-on display (AOD), the sensor for measuring the amount of oxygen in the blood (SpO2) or the hardware to carry out ECGs directly on the wrist will be missing, all characteristics that tend to be user who did not have too many pretensions can give up, and who was looking for nothing more than a smartwatch with some features dedicated to fitness and the possibility of having notifications on the wrist.

A “rugged” is also on the way

It is also Mark Gurman of Bloomberg to promote a completely new scenario for the next generation of Apple Watch. Apple would be seriously considering the possibility of offering a Apple Watch rugged, that is, more resistant to stress.

It would therefore be a specific product for those who often operated in extreme conditions, and measured themselves daily with the possibility that the precious Apple Watch could slip off the wrist and be damaged, or even for the athletes which, by nature, make it more intensively used.