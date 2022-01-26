The new Chromecast with Google TV: full HD and it will cost little

According to the latest details leaked online, the next generation of Chromecast with Google TV will be slightly lower band compared to the first: it seems that the device will be called Chromecast HD with Google TV indicating that it will not come resolution supported 4K stopping at the full HD .

Let’s go back to talking about the new generation of Chromecast with Google TV, what should be the successor to the Google dongle that we saw debut last year.

Under the hood the device should come with a processor Amlogic S805X2 and a GPU Mali-G31. RAM should amount to 2 GB, no details on internal storage are known. Support for the AV1 codec appears to be confirmed.

Google already seems to realize the launch of the new Chromecast HD with Google TV modifying slightly the sales package of the current. As you can see from the pictures in the gallerythe stamp that identifies the 4K support on the first generation of Chromecast with Google TV turns out to be larger compared to what it looked like a few weeks ago.

An inviting aspect of the new Google device will be the introductory price: The most recent rumors indicate that it could debut in the US market at a price less than $ 50. This could result in a very attractive price also in our country.