The new book by Michael Mann, the climate scientist, is also out in Italy most hated in America (and among the most influential in the world): “The new climate war – The battles to take back the planet” (Edizioni Ambiente) available from 16 September.

From the first appearance of the famous graphic “hockey stickMore than 14 years ago, Michael Mann became an icon and lightning rod in the climate debate. Due to its empirical specificity, the graph showing a forth increase in global temperatures in the last century it seemed to carry more weight to many people than simple theory or computer models.

So it’s not surprising that the graphic designer and his creator became the target that climate change deniers they wanted to break down.

But what has happened since then?

Mann tells us about it in his book “The new climate war – The battles to take back the planet” (Edizioni Ambiente) available from 16 September.

L’scientific evidence it is now so much overwhelming that no one, or almost no one, dares to ride the themes of old-fashioned climate denialism anymore.

The one that denied the crisis, or at least denied that humanity was responsible for it, and that in recent years has been replaced by a more subtle, yet no less insidious, form of denial.

Recycle. Don’t take the plane. Don’t eat meat.

These are some of the messages that we are constantly bombarded with and that we are told that we can slow down climate change.

But this bulimic emphasis on personal behavior is nothing more than the result of one pervasive and subtle marketing campaign which has crept into our daily lives to give the individual the responsibility to solve the climate issue.

With skillful communicative subterfuges, fake news, bot, public relations campaigns, the real makers of climate change, the fossil fuel companies and the inactivists, have shifted the burden from the fossil industry lobbies to the people.

The American scientist reconstructs the manipulation and propaganda techniques deployed by fossil companies, kleptocracies and petrostates, and proposes various solutions to force our governments and our societies to wake up and make real change.

Between these:

a approach to carbon pricing based on common sense and a revision of the currently proposed version of the Green New Deal;

based on common sense and a revision of the currently proposed version of the Green New Deal; allow the renewable energies to compete fairly with fossil fuels; debunking the false narratives and arguments that have made their way into the climate debate and have created a rift even among those who support solutions to climate change.

In view of the appointments of Youth4Cop And PreCop 26 (in Milan between 28 September and 2 October) and the subsequent round of global negotiations (Glasgow 1-12 November), Michael Mann’s book is a valuable guide to read between the lines of the debate and communication that will develop around these important deadlines relating to the fight against climate change.

“Long before I was born, fossil fuel companies have been the main culprits of the climate crisis affecting my generation today. There new climate warfare by Michael Mann nails them to their responsibilities e it shows us what are the steps we need to take to save our planet. “ Greta Thunberg

“Michael Mann clearly explains both the dynamics of global warming and the sophisticated campaigns put in place by polluters to block the solutions needed to resolve the climate crisis. “ Al Gore, former vice president of the United States

“This book lead the player behind the trench lines in the decades-long information war waged by the fossil fuel industry and those who share their interests. From his perspective as a leader in the battle for scientific reason, Michael Mann provides hope and a roadmap for us all to address systemic issues that fuel climate change and show how we can unite to wage a new war in the fight for our future. ” Leonardo Dicaprio, actor and environmentalist

Who is Michael Mann:

Dr. Michael E. Mann is a climatologist and geophysicist, one of the most important figures in the debate on climate change, committed to countering the disinformation spread by the fossil fuel industry.

Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, he is a member of the Department of Geosciences and the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute.

And also director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center (ESSC).

His research involves the‘use of theoretical models and observational data to understand climate change and its causes.

Mann was lead author of the chapter onobservation of climate variability and climate change of the third scientific assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published in 2001 and was chairman of the organizing committee for National Academy of Sciences Frontiers of Science in 2003.

He has received numerous honors and awards, including the NOAA Outstanding Publication Award in 2002 and was selected by Scientific American as one of the fifty visionary leaders in science and technology in 2002.

He contributed, along with other authors, to the work of the IPCC, which was awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2012 it was awarded the Hans Oeschger Medal of the European Geosciences Union and in 2013 was awarded the National Conservation Achievement Award for science by the National Wildlife Federation.

In 2013, he entered Bloomberg News’ list of the fifty most influential people.

In 2014 it was appointed Highly Cited Researcher by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) and received the Friend of the Planet award from the National Center for Science Education.

He received the Stephen H. Schneider Award for Outstanding Contribution to communication on climate science from Climate One in 2017, the Award for Public Engagement with Science from the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2018 and the Climate Communication Prize by the American Geophysical Union in 2018.

In 2019 he received the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement and in 2020 he received the World Sustainability Award of the MDPI Sustainability Foundation. He was elected to the US National Academy of Sciences in 2020.

He is a member ofAmerican Geophysical Union, the American Meteorological Society, the Geological Society of America, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry. He is also co-founder of the award-winning scientific website RealClimate.org.

AND author of more than 200 publications and articles peer-reviewed and is the author of five books including La terra brucia. Why denying climate change threatens our planet (Hoepli, 2017) and The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars: Dispatches from the Front Lines (Columbia, 2012), in which he reconstructed the “hockey stick” curve of the temperature from 1850 to today, a symbol of human responsibility for global warming.

