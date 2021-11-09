the new climatic vocabulary – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi, sent to Glasgow

Even a term of Maori origin becomes part of the environmentalist “language”. Many others enter the latest edition of the Oxford Dictionary. And CO2 becomes a word



Climate change is creating a new vocabulary, from “eco-anxiety” to the term “Kaitiakitanga” which went viral here at the Glasgow summit. A constantly evolving language which, as Trish Stewart, scientific editor of the Oxford English Dictionary explains, is entering the official vocabularies by right. TO

Some words have a much longer history than might be expected and others reveal more general changes in language usagehe explains in the magazine Scientific American. But let’s see what are the most used terms in Cop26. They are almost all “born” in English and as such are currently used by scientists and experts in the field, some are instead easily translatable into Italian.

Climate change (climate change) remains the most common term: it describes the effects of the increase in CO2 levels in the atmosphere, due to human action. It was first used in an 1854 article on the milder winters that began to be observed in Europe at the time. At the time, there was no agreement that human activities such as industry, swamp drainage or forest clearing could cause changes in climate or if they were caused by other causes, such as the changing position of the Earth’s magnetic poles. . Thesis taken up by the deniers (see later)

Climate crisis (climate crisis): some newspapers, starting with the British The Guardian, many scientists and myself prefer this definition which gives the sense of emergency now reached.

Denier (climate denier): someone who doubts that climate change exists or that human activity contributes to it.

Climate refugees (climate refugees): this term was first used in American newspapers at the end of the 19th century to refer to those who moved to a place with a more congenial climate, such as California. Today it mainly refers to peoples forced to leave their homes or communities due to extreme climatic events.

CO2: chemical formula of carbon dioxide, which has now become a “word”. Its use in the context of environmental issues and climate change is now so ingrained in the language that the Oxford Dictionary has decided to include it in the English vocabulary, which generally does not include chemical formulas.

Autonomy anxiety (range anxiety): New technologies developed to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and the shift to intelligent charging of electric vehicles have created this new term. The fear of not being able to reach your destination with the remaining battery in the scooter or car.

Eco-anxiety (eco-anxiety): defines discomfort or apprehension about current and future damage to the environment, in this case caused by climate change and its effects.

Kaitiakitanga (untranslatable): a term borrowed from the Maori language that can roughly be translated as “responsibility for environmental management” and reminds us that we all have a role to play in creating a sustainable future.

Greenwash or greenwashing: verb generally used in English that can be translated with the definition “environmentalism of facade”. Often criticism addressed to companies that use the environment as a pure marketing tool.

UNFCCC: the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, also known as the Rio Accords, the international environmental treaty produced by the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, informally known as the Earth Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

COP: The Conference of the Parties is the supreme governing body of an international convention. composed of representatives of the Convention member states and accredited observers. The UNFCCC conference arrived at number 26. There are also other COPs, such as that of the Convention on Biodiversity, which reached number 15.

IPCCC: the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change the scientific forum formed in 1988 by two United Nations bodies, the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment Program for the purpose of studying global warming.