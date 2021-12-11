the new clip takes Keanu Reeves back to the franchise’s past [VIDEO]

The countdown begins for the arrival of The Matrix Resurrections, which will debut in US theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. While fans are waiting to find out what Lana Wachowski – recorder and screenwriter of this fourth chapter – reserved for the public last night Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss took advantage of the Game Awards to promote the new clip dedicated to the upcoming film. A little later the same Warner Bros. also released the video on Youtube, to give fans a look at how characters can now move within the Matrix.

In the clip we find a bearded Neo with long hair and the new entry of the film, Bugs in front of a portal; once crossed, the two find themselves walking on a Japanese train, while the girl explains to the protagonist that the phones are no longer needed to move in the Matrix. In fact, longtime fans will remember that in the original trilogy, landlines were the only tool that allowed them to move from one reality to another.

After crossing another portal at the end of the train, Neo and Bugs find themselves in front of Morpheus, while images of the protagonist’s past flow around them. A way to calm the latter’s anxiety with “a little nostalgia” says the character now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Detail this is linked again to Neo’s amnesia, who therefore will need help to be able to remember and not go crazy in the face of the truth that lies behind the Matrix.

HERE YOU CAN FIND THE CLIP RELEASED BY WARNER BROS.

As anticipated in the film they will return Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss in the respective roles of Neo and Trinity; together with them they will be there Jada Pinkett Smith And Lambert Wilson in the role of Niobe and the Merovingian. The new entries of the cast are instead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, new interpreter of Morpheus, Jessica Henwick in the role of the aforementioned Bugs e Jonathan Groff in Agent Smith’s. The cast will also be present Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt And Brian J. Smith. We also remind you that, despite the release in the United States is scheduled for December 22, The Matrix Resurrections will arrive in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022.

Source: Collider

Photo: Warner Bros.

