the new comedy starring Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner plays Alice Kenney, a divorced woman on the threshold of 40 years with two daughters. Just during her birthday party, she meets a much younger boy who makes her feel lost sensations again. Everything gets complicated when her ex returns and asks her to get back together.

The Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, the fairy of international cinema, after “Escape in stiletto heels” (2015), where he starred alongside Sofia Vergara, returns to the cinema with a new and carefree sentimental comedy. It is “40 are the new 20”, directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, in which the actress plays the role of Alice Kenney, a woman on the threshold of 40 divorced and with two daughters. Just during her birthday party, she meets a much younger boy who makes her feel lost sensations again. Everything gets complicated when her ex returns and asks her to get back together. The screenplay is written by Hallie Meyers-Shyer herself and the cast also includes Nat Wolff, Lake Bell, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen and Lola Flanery. Already from the first images of the trailer it is clear that the comedy is for the whole family and will make the unrepentant romantics happy and never satiated with amusing love stories and wind chimes. “40 are the new 20” will be in our cinemas starting next 5th October.

The plot

Alice Kenney has just been left by her husband and with her two daughters she moved to Los Angeles, in the house where she grew up. On the evening of her fortieth birthday she meets a much younger boy who will make her rediscover things that are now forgotten: falling in love, parties … and the freedom she hadn’t felt for a long time. The situation becomes complicated when suddenly her ex-husband decides to back down and asks her to get back together. Now Alice has to choose between the family she always wanted and a new overwhelming love story.

The cast

The actors forming the cast are: Reese Witherspoon (Alice Kenney), Nat Wolff, Lake Bell (Zoey), Michael Sheen (Austen), Candice Bergen (Lillian Stewart), Lola Flanery (Isabel), Pico Alexander (Harry), Eden Grace Redfield (Rosie), Reid Scott (Justin Miller), Josh Stamberg (Ryan), PJ Byrne (Paul), Jen Kirkman, Jon Rudnitsky (George), Robb Derringer and Paige Spara.

The curiosities about the film you need to know

1. Reese Witherspoon and Candice Bergen previously worked together on the 2002 film “All The Fault Of Love” directed by Andy Tennant.

2. The handsome Pico Alexander, Witherspoon’s young lover in the film, has taken part in many successful TV series, including “The Following”, “Unforgettable” and “Orange is the New Black”.

3. In reality, Reese Witherspoon turned 41 last March 22 while Pico Alexander is 26.