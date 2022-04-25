Entertainment

The new company that embraces Yailin La Más Viral and is not Anuel AA

Anuel AA paralyzed social networks by giving the first car to his fiancee Yailin La Más Viral, but now the singer left everyone impressed with what he did inside his Bentley. Keep reading…

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the magazine People in spanish He gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion. with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican whom he gave her an expensive diamond ringInternet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remembered their previous romance with Carol G, marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor”I would give him cars just like he did with Bichotaa novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive truck of prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, It reaches 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

As for the interior of the vehicle, it is impressive, comfortable and luxurious, becoming the most expensive gift that the singer gives to a coupleawakening a multitude of reactions in social networks before Yailin’s first car.

Nevertheless, the singer revealed in a video that she is not accompanied by Anuel AA in her Bentley, but with another that surprised all his fans, hugging him with great affection, a recording that you can see at the end of this note.

Reference model Bentley

Reference model Bentley- interior

Reference model Bentley- interior

Reference model Bentley- interior

Reference model Bentley- interior

+ Watch the following video of Yailin hugging the pet she will share with the couple:

