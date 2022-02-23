The new controversial video of Carlos el “Gullit” Peña: Did he go back to his old ways?

The former Atletico player has not been able to consolidate himself outside of Mexico, and at 31 years old he is without a team and keeps getting into trouble off the pitch.

Carlos the “Gullit” Peña left a very complicated debt to settle in the Chivas de Guadalajara having a step with much more pain than glory, for that reason he left the institution and He has not managed to recover the great level that he was once seen with León in the MX League, But now, far from looking for a rematch, he is without a team and continues to talk about off-court situations.

The new controversy “Gullit” occurred when he appeared next to a fan drinking from a bottle, while being recorded by a user of the famous Tik Tok social network, video that already has more than 10 thousand likes due to its viralization with which many followers launched themselves against the footballer who emerged from Pachuca.

Peña left the Sacred Flock before continuing his career with clubs such as León, Cruz Azul, Necaxa and Scottish Rangers. but later he joined soccer in Central America with the FAS of El Salvador where he managed to be a reference to win a championship, although in the following campaign he went to Antigua de Guatemala from where he left through the back door.

Gullit Peña and his problems outside of football

The 31-year-old footballer is not the first time he has been involved in this type of situation, since it is well known that he likes parties and excessive alcoholic beverages, despite the fact that on some occasion he himself assured that one could not talk about this subject in his life outside the courts if they had never seen him drinking a bottle, but this has just been evidenced with this video.

after just a year in the ranks of Chivas, after his arrival in 2016, the artilleryman returned to León and would begin a journey that would take him to exotic destinations like Scotland or Poland. However, Peña has never felt remorse for his ephemeral stint at the Guadalajara club and highlights that he did good things while defending the red and white shirt: “I was calm, I told him thank you very much. I was the third reinforcement, with eight or nine goals. I think that to arrive as a reinforcement for such a great team, fighting relegation, and having scored that number of goals, I think it was good. I was Champion of Champions against Veracruz”.

