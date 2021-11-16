the new costs in the bill after the price increase

With the arrival of the winter period, various appliances will be used more frequently. Let’s think for example of the hairdryer to dry the hair, to the electric water heater or to the heaters to heat the rooms. This year, compared to previous years, the consumption of these appliances must be monitored more carefully.

In fact, with the” increase in bill costs of gas and electricity there is a risk of exceeding the normal average consumption for a family by a lot. The effects on the bill, even taking into account the downsizing of the increases decided by the Government, will not be small. It has been calculated that you will spend on average 630 euros plus for electricity and up to 1,130 euros for gas.

The problem of the cost in the bill can be stemmed, often with a higher upstream expense, but which in the long term has considerable advantages. We are talking, for example, of clean energy, such as that produced by solar panels. Another way to save is invest in household appliances of new production, which belong to classes above B. So let’s see how much household appliances consume, what costs in the bill to be expected and how to decrease consumption.

How much do household appliances consume on each bill?

Generally, in order to answer the question about the consumption of an appliance, one should know the quality of this and the type of service offered by your distributor, for example if it is divided into consumption bands (day / night). An average value will be used here.

Let’s start with fixed appliances, that is, those that do not turn off or that are used at least daily. This category includes the refrigerator, for example. A fridge in your bill, on average, can have a fixed cost of 3.8 euros a month, about one television 2 euros and your pc on average 3 euros per month. Comparing the prices for a year ago with those forecast for the months of October-November, we find increases of over 2 euros. But these are not the appliances to “worry” about.

How much will household appliances weigh on the bill with the increase in costs?

Let’s try to understand which appliances consume the most and which of these will result in a noticeable increase in the bill. Among these, one cannot avoid including, even with non-daily use, household appliances for cleaning, such as dishwasher, iron, washing machine, dryer and vacuum cleaner.

This category of household appliances is in the intermediate cost zone and the data refer to use in the summer season. Compared to the months of July-September, the cost of these appliances on the bill will increase by:

+ € 2.7, equal to approximately € 7 per month for the dishwasher;

+4.4 euros, equal to 12.3 euros per month for the iron;

+1 euro, equal to 2.9 euro per month for the washing machine;

+ € 2.9, equal to approximately € 8 per month for the dryer;

+0.2 euros, on about 0.7 euros per month for the vacuum cleaner.

On the basis of these two categories of household appliances alone, the average cost in the bill will increase by one total of about 40 euros.

Higher costs for the consumption of heating appliances

The last category of household appliances to take into consideration, this one in particular with an eye to it, is that relating to heating appliances environment or water. We are talking about air conditioning, electric water heater, heater and the like.

In this case the average cost on the rise is much higher and particular attention must be paid to the use of electric heater, which in many Italian families represents the only source of heat in the absence of radiators.

These cold months will bring an increase in your bill equal to +23.6 euros compared to last year for the electric stove, equal to about 66 euros per month, over 100 euros on the bimonthly bill.

How to save on your bill?

Breaking your bill budget is very easy right now. However, there are some trivial measures to limit the damage and others, a little more demanding, which in the long term can be very satisfactory when paying the bill.

Let’s start with the simplest and most everyday tricks, like turn the lights off and electrical appliances when not in use, lower the temperature when washing dirty clothes and avoid the turbo function when using the vacuum cleaner.

On the other hand, more substantial investments can be the change of appliances with their newer or higher energy class version or thepurchase of thermal solar panels or photovoltaic panels.