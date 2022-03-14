The new Covid decree arriving on Wednesday: the calendar of the stop to the bans from April to June

The new Covid decree from the Draghi government is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, March 16. And it will contain the reopening calendar from March 31st to June 15th as well as new rules for the Green pass and the Super Green pass starting from April 1st. The highly anticipated road map will have four milestones already set that will lead to the farewell to restrictions. Starting with the Covid-19 Green Certification, which will no longer be necessary to consume in bars and restaurants and in public transport after the end of the state of emergency. While at school we are moving towards the elimination of the obligation of Ffp2 masks after contact with a positive and the revision of quarantines. However, they could be included in another decree and in an even later phase.

What happens to the Green pass in the coming months

The state of emergency for the Coronavirus pandemic will not be extended. And therefore from March 31st the procedure that will lead to archiving the certificates and most of the restrictions will begin. With four milestones:

the first of April : it will be the day of the stop at the Green pass strengthened in outdoor places, in restaurants and bars and on public transport;

: it will be the day of the stop at the Green pass strengthened in outdoor places, in restaurants and bars and on public transport; first of May : is the date set for canceling the certificate requirement for indoor venues, ie commercial establishments but also cinemas, theaters and stadiums; the obligation of Ffp2 to attend concerts and sporting events will also fall;

: is the date set for canceling the certificate requirement for indoor venues, ie commercial establishments but also cinemas, theaters and stadiums; the obligation of Ffp2 to attend concerts and sporting events will also fall; June 1st : stop the obligation to wear masks on public transport;

: stop the obligation to wear masks on public transport; June 15: end of the vaccination obligation for over 50s, who will no longer have to show the Super Green pass to enter work.

From 1 April, therefore, the Certificate will not be used for outdoor businesses. The control room called for this week will draw the further steps to eliminate the measures. Which will then be crystallized in the new Covid decree scheduled for Wednesday 16. Everything will happen while the contagion curve is in a phase of recovery (yesterday almost 49 thousand against 35 thousand last Sunday) but the vaccines allow an important protection for the immunized.

Graduality and prudence

For this, he tells today the Corriere della Sera, meetings will be held at Palazzo Chigi coordinated by Undersecretary Roberto Garofoli. To then arrive at the control room close to the day of the ok to the decree. From 1 April, adds the newspaper, the obligation to have a Green pass is no longer required, also for public transport vehicles as well as for airplanes, trains and ships. But there is a possibility that you will continue to request a negative swab before leaving for long-distance destinations. Instead, the obligation of a Green pass, both basic and reinforced, for hotels and accommodation facilities, personal services, outdoor sports, museums and exhibitions falls. As well as for shops and commercial activities, public offices, post offices, banks, festivals and fairs as well as for outdoor parties and public ceremonies.

It is also thought to remove the obligation of quarantine at school after contact with a positive while the capacity of the sports facilities will soon return to 100%. Outdoor discos will be able to work at full capacity. The competences of the commissioner structure of General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo will be divided between the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The Scientific Technical Committee will be dissolved but Franco Locatelli and Silvio Brusaferro will remain as government consultants. The daily monitoring of the bulletin will continue despite the contrary opinions of some experts.

What Happens at Work for the Certificate

To access the workplace, green certification will also be mandatory in April. But it could come, he explains today Republic, also a remodeling. That is the basic Green pass, the one obtainable with the pad, instead of the reinforced one. The experimental legislation on smart working will also end from 1 April. We will therefore return to the regime of individual agreements between companies and workers. But the procedures will be simplified, perhaps using the same agreements of the Public Administration as the outline. The government is also oriented towards overcoming the system of sanctions linked to the vaccination obligation for those over 50. From May 1st, the suspension from work and salary should lapse. Although in the majority there are those who push to bring everything forward to April 1st.

