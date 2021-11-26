The new Covid variant is “the most significant seen so far”. Israel and Great Britain close flights from South Africa- Corriere.it

The new variant of the coronavirus has prompted several countries to cut off air links with South Africa. Head of the UK Health Security Agency: This is the most significant variant seen so far. Today the WHO emergency meeting

The new variant of the coronavirus Sars CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid – has alarmed several countries and world health authorities, as well as causing the collapse of stock markets in Asia and new tensions on European ones, already under stress. due to the increase in cases recorded in the last few days.

The variant – B.1.1.529 – presents a very high number of mutations on the spike protein, the one on which vaccines act, and it is not yet clear whether these characteristics can offer the virus an advantage both in terms of greater contagiousness – and the most worrying prospect – and in terms of its ability to circumvent the protection offered by vaccines. (All the information on the variant, from a scientific point of view, is in this article signed by Silvia Turin).

The new variant has so far been found – in relatively small numbers – in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

Due to fears related to the spread of this new variant, theEuropean Union will propose the activation of the emergency brake for flights from the South African region, said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. In the past few hours, the Great Britain blocked air traffic from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini. Israel it made the same decision, and it also prevented its citizens from traveling to those countries. There Germany allow the return from South Africa only of German citizens (who will be subjected to quarantine). This variant worries us, said German health minister Jens Spahn. The last thing we want is the problems that a new variant could bring.

According to Jenny Harries, the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, variant B.1.1.529 the most significant seen so far. Urgent research is underway to understand all that is needed about its transmission capacity, the severity of the disease it causes and the action of vaccines against it, as well as public health actions that can block its spread.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps defended the decision to block flights, explaining that the history of the pandemic has shown that it is necessary to make decisions as far in advance as possible. South Africa protested to Great Britain, calling the air stop hasty.