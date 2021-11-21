the new creature from Maranello limited edition

Presented at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia and San Piero (Florence), the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 was born with the aim of paying homage to Ferrari Sport Prototypes. These contributed to making the brand of the horse rightfully part of the legend of motorsport disciplines. The limited edition car joins the ‘Icon’ segment which already includes the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2.

Its design is based on the harmonious juxtaposition of contrasts: plastic and sensual surfaces alternate with bold lines that recall the preponderant entry of aerodynamics into the design of racing cars of the time such as the 330 P4, 350 Can-Am and 512 S. Also from the world of Sport Prototypes, comes the strong choice to equip the Daytona SP3 with a type of bodywork with removable hard top: the car thus gives the driver unique emotions and at the same time guarantees great usability.

The Daytona SP3 is highly coveted by stars, including Elton John, from a technical point of view is inspired by the refinement of engineering solutions already adopted in 1960s racing cars. The car is equipped with a naturally aspirated V12 engine in the central-rear position, typical architecture of racing cars. This version of the most iconic thermal engine of the Maranello company counts on 840 hp of power (making it the most powerful so far produced by Ferrari), 697 Nm of torque and a maximum speed of 9500 rpm.

The chassis is made of composite materials using Formula 1 technologies that have been lacking on road Ferraris since “LaFerrari”, the latest supercar of the Prancing Horse. The seat integrated into the chassis reduces the weight of the car and places the driver in a driving position similar to that of a racing car. Lastly, like the cars of inspiration, the aerodynamic and stylistic study was oriented towards maximum efficiency through the exclusive use of passive solutions. New components, such as the extraction chimneys on the bottom, make the Daytona SP3 the most aerodynamically efficient Ferrari without active appendages produced to date. The skilful integration of these technical innovations allows the Daytona SP3 to accelerate from 0 to 200 km / h in 7.4 s and from 0 to 100 in just 2.85 s: exhilarating performance, which combined with the extreme setting and the intoxicating sound of the V12s transfer unparalleled emotions to the driver.

Made in only 599 units, the Daytona SP3 will be available from the end of 2022 for a figure that is around 2 million euros, with maintenance interventions included for seven years.