the new credit transfer model is ready

The new model is ready to communicate the option for the sale or the discount on the invoice for the restoration of the building heritage. Following the changes arrived from

Decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157 bearing “Urgent measures to combat fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits“(Anti-fraud decree), the Revenue Agency has published the new communication model for the assignment of credit.

Superbonus 110% and building bonuses: new credit transfer model

This was communicated by the Revenue Agency itself which, after closing the credit transfer platform, published the Provision of 12 November 2021, prot. 312528 on “Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building heritage, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns. Amendments to the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 8 August 2020 and changes to the communication model approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 12 October 2020 and the related instructions and technical specifications for the electronic transmission of the communication approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 20 July 2021 “.

Changes to the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency n. 283847 of 8 August 2020

Among the most interesting changes we note:

The following point is inserted after point 2.1: “2.2. For all the interventions referred to in point 1.2, it is necessary to request the compliance visa the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction. The compliance visa is issued pursuant to article 35 of the legislative decree 9 July 1997, n. 241, by the subjects indicated in letters a) and b) of paragraph 3 of article 3 of regulation 2 referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic July 22, 1998, n. 322, and by the persons in charge of tax assistance of the centers set up by the subjects referred to in article 32 of the aforementioned legislative decree no. 241 of 1997. Furthermore, the person who issues the compliance visa verifies that the professionals in charge have issued the sworn statements and certifications, referred to in letters a) and b) of point 2.1, and that they have taken out a liability insurance policy civil, as required by article 119, paragraph 14, of the decree-law n. 34 of 2020“.

Point 4.2 is replaced by the following: “4.2. The Communication relating to the interventions on the real estate units is sent exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency or through the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency“.

Point 4.3 is replaced by the following: “4.3. The Communication relating to the interventions carried out on the common parts of the buildings can be sent, exclusively through the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency: a) by the person who issues the compliance visa; b) by the administrator of the condominium, directly or by making use of an intermediary referred to in article 3, paragraph 3, of the decree of the President of the Republic no. 322 of 1998. In the event that, pursuant to article 1129 of the civil code, there is no obligation to appoint the condominium administrator and the condominiums have not done so, the Communication is sent by one of the condominiums appointed for this purpose. In such cases, the subject who issues the visa, through a special web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency’s website, is required to verify and validate the data relating to the sworn statements and certificates referred to in point 2.1 and the visa. of conformity referred to in point 2.2“.

Point 4.4 is replaced by the following: “4.4. The communication of the credit assignment in the cases referred to in point 1.4, both for the interventions carried out on the 3 real estate units and for the interventions carried out on the common parts of the buildings, is sent exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency or through the electronic channels of the Revenue Agency “.

Changes to the communication model approved with the provision of 12 October 2020 and the related instructions modified with the provision of 21 July 2021

To the model called “Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns”, approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency prot. n. 326047 of 12 October 2020, the text: “To be completed only in the presence of Superbonus” present before the “Compliance visa” section is deleted.

To the instructions for filling in the form called “Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building heritage, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns”, modified with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency prot. n. 196548 of 20 July 2021, the following changes are made:

a) on page 1, in the “Introduction”, the following is added after the second paragraph: “Article 121, paragraph 1-ter, introduced by the decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157, provides that for all the interventions listed in paragraph 2 of the same article, in the event of an option for the assignment of credit or for the discount, the taxpayer must acquire the approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction, issued by the intermediaries authorized to electronically transmit the declarations (chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts and labor consultants) as well as by the CAF “

b) on page 1, the text in the section “Subjects interested in submitting the communication” is entirely replaced by the following: “The communication relating to the interventions carried out on the real estate units is sent exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa. The communication relating to the interventions carried out on the common parts of the buildings is sent by the person who issues the compliance visa or by the condominium administrator, directly or using an intermediary. In the latter case, the subject issuing the visa is required to verify and validate the data relating to the compliance visa as well as those relating to the sworn statements and certificates for the interventions that entitle the holder to the Superbonus. The communication of the credit transfer relating to the residual installments not used, both for the interventions carried out on the real estate units and for the interventions carried out on the common parts of a building, is sent exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa. “

c) on page 2, in the section “How to fill it in” the following changes have been made:

(i) in the first paragraph, point 4 is replaced with the following: “Compliance certificate”: the completion of this section is always mandatory “;

(ii) again in the first paragraph, the following point 5 is added: “Energy efficiency assessment” and “Seismic risk assessment”: these sections must be completed, only in the case of interventions admitted to the Superbonus, by the CAF manager or by the professional who issues the compliance visa.