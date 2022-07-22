the new criminal trend in Venezuela – Metro World News

According to the publication of the newspaper La Voz de América, in this last year there have been many cases of usurpations of doctors ranging from gynecologists to anesthesiologistsa situation that has revealed, once again, the inefficiency of the Venezuelan Ministry of Health by not exercising supervision over medical practitioners.

various arrests

Arrests of fake doctors in Venezuela. Photo: bing.com/images.

According to the aforementioned media, there are already 21 arrests of false doctors in the country. These are only some of them:

Emma Velasqueza 34-year-old Venezuelan, performed cosmetic surgeries for months, charging clients between $30 and $250 per procedure. For this, he did not have a medical license. He learned the trade by watching videos of Youtube Y Facebookas he confessed to the police.

His arrest occurred last week in Barcelona, ​​Anzoátegui state, in eastern Venezuela. His practices put the health of dozens of people at riskto which he enlarged lips, injected platelet-rich plasma or applied microdermabrasion, said the head of the scientific police, Douglas Rico.

Police officers posed as clients interested in their beauty services by sending messages to their email account. Instagram, By Emma Velásquez, until an appointment is made. Upon arrival at the site, they confirmed that he had no medical endorsements.

Velásquez, who had an open police record since 2004 as a missing person, had dozens of syringes and test tubes in his office, as well as numerous equipment and items for aesthetic treatments.

A month ago, the scientific police reported another arrest in Caracas of a 26-year-old woman who performed illegal invasive medicine and dermocosmiatry work for at least six months in her office, the “KGMC Centro Estético”.

Imposter doctor scandals go beyond aesthetics. José López, 38, posed as a surgeon and gynecologist in health centers in Aragua statein the center of the country, where he placed intradermal lollipop sticks as a supposed contraceptive method, the police said.

In Zulia, the most populous region of Venezuela, Mauricio Monroy, 29, worked as an anesthesiology resident doctor at the University Hospital of Maracaibo. He did it by forging a college degree, authorities said..