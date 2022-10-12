the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’ evolves in Dortmund – Sport.fr

Youssoupha Moukoko, the Borussia Dortmund player enjoys a good rating on the market and he finds himself one year from the end of his contract. Manchester United are said to be interested in his profile as are other clubs who have also inquired.

The Sun report that Manchester United are strongly interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. Author of 2 goals this season in 6 matches played, the native of Yaoundé has everything of a modern striker and he could perfectly coincide with English football in the coming months. Moreover, Bayern Munich, looking for a replacement for Robert Lewansdoski who left for Barcelona, ​​​​is considering making a proposal to his rival Dortmund to secure his services. Real Madrid could also enter the race according to it CalcioMercato.

Born on November 20, 2004, Youssoufa Moukoko joined BVB in 2016 after a stint at the Saint Pauli training center. Having turned pro during the 2020-2021 season, he has so far scored 7 small goals in 30 matches played. Note that his contract ends next summer and the 18-year-old striker has not yet extended.

Africa Top Sport

