The new cruise ship Costa Firenze sets sail in Dubai, an ode to Italy



All the incredible beauty of the interiors of the new Costa Firenze

The cruise ship inspired by the beautiful city of Florence made its debut in the port of Dubai. The new ship of the Italian company dedicated to the Florentine Renaissance, which entered service last July, will offer a one-week itinerary in the Arabian Gulf throughout the winter.

The debut of the Costa Firenze in Dubai was marked by a double event linked to the tourist development of the city. With this ship, in fact, the Dubai Harbor Cruise Terminal, the new terminal for Dubai cruises, was also inaugurated with a spectacular ceremony.

The ship has thus begun the new tours that lead guests to discover not only the places where it stops but also Expo 2020 Dubai.

The details of the ship

323.6 meters long, with a tonnage of 135,500 tons gross and a capacity of 5,246 guests in 2,136 cabins are the numbers of Costa Firenze, built by Fincantieri in the Marghera plant, which draws inspiration from the Florentine Renaissance in its maximum splendor and embodies the taste for beauty in every detail. As in the case of the Red Theater, a shared space where guests can fully immerse themselves in the aesthetics of the ship and enjoy the breadth of its spaces.

On board the ship are located well 13 restaurants able to satisfy even the most demanding palates with menus designed by starred chefs including Bruno Barbieri and seven bars, such as the Lounge Bar della Moda, the Aperol Spritz Bar and the Frescobaldi wine experience. Among these is the beautiful and typically local Viareggio Lounge. The Renaissance also lives in the elegance, atmosphere and suggestions of the Versilia Deck, where large and refined spaces allow you to carve out a break with friends or family. Equal refinement can be found in the cabins and suites.

In the shared spaces inside the ship, you can relive the magical atmospheres of some of the symbolic places of the Tuscan capital, such as in the fascinating atrium of the ship “Piazza della Signoria”, Which pays homage to the homonymous Florentine square. To recall the typical architecture of the Florentine Renaissance, the colors, geometries and shapes of the interior design, to be admired also in the restaurant Palazzo Vecchio or at the Medici Restaurant.

The twin of the luxurious Costa Venezia, Italy in miniature for Chinese tourists, Costa Firenze is perfect for a family holiday, thanks to areas dedicated to children and teenagers, such as the Laguna Water Park, a water park with three slides and one swimming pool, or the Rope Garden Adventure Park, an adventure park suspended over the sea. For sports lovers, there is also a five-a-side football pitch and minigolf.

Finally, on board is the Sole Mio private spa, with sauna, jacuzzi and massage treatment rooms, all with sea view. Even the treatments are Made in Italy, in addition to the rosemary and thyme one there is also it limoncello scrub.

The Costa Firenze project is also particularly attentive to sustainability, just think that its excellent environmental performance have been recognized by Rina (international certification body) with the Green Star 3, which includes all the main aspects related to the environmental impact of a ship, for each of which it provides maximum protection and prevention requirements.

The itinerary of the Costa Firenze

The ship’s itinerary in the Arabian Gulf includes long stops in Dubai (two days) and Abu Dhabi (a full day, from 9am to midnight) and allows guests to enjoy the Expo. Thanks to its collaboration with the Italy Pavilion, of which it is Gold Sponsor, the company offers exclusive visits, which are real “grand tours” to discover the Italian excellence present at the Expo.

After a panoramic visit to Dubai or Abu Dhabi, guests of the Costa Firenze enter Expo without queuing, with a privileged entrance, to discover this incredible exhibition, which includes about 200 pavilions.

The new Dubai Harbor

The Dubai Harbor Cruise Terminal project is part of a strategic collaboration between Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s first cruise group, and Shamal Holding, which aims to transform Dubai into the main hub of maritime tourism in the Arabian Gulf area. . As the first dedicated cruise port in the region and thanks to the two terminals available, the port can accommodate two large cruise ships at the same time.

Located in the heart of the most modern part of Dubai, the Harbor spans over 120,000 square meters and comprises two buildings, offering passengers and ship crews a safe and comfortable embarkation and disembarkation experience.